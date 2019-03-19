Billy Ray Cyrus Announces New ‘The SnakeDoctor Circus’ Album

Billy Ray Cyrus is releasing a brand new album, The SnakeDoctor Circus! Although a date has yet to be announced, the record will be released on BMG.

“The SnakeDoctor Circus album certainly has a lot to say and the music reflects all my influences,” Cyrus said in a statement. “My goal has always been to make music that would touch people’s lives around the world. I’m excited about getting the music to the people.”

The SnakeDoctor Circus, which Cyrus is calling a concept record, features Cyrus’ longtime collaborator and songwriting mentor, Don Von Tress, who wrote the singer’s multi-platinum hit, “Achy Breaky Heart.”

The new project will mark Cyrus’ first release on BMG

“The SnakeDoctor Circus is a very personal body of music for Billy Ray,” said Jon Loba, EVP, BBR Music Group, part of BMG. “He poured his heart and soul into every note and we are happy to help present it to his passionate and adoring fan base.”

Cyrus has not revealed a track list for The SnakeDoctor Circus, so we don’t know if Cyrus has any collaborations recorded, including perhaps one with his daughter, Miley Cyrus. But the 57-year-old is proud of his famous daughter, who he posted a photo of after the former Hannah Montana star recently wed Liam Hemsworth.

“Wedding wouldn’t be complete with out one shot from Dads [outdated] blackberry camera,” Cyrus shared on Twitter after the ceremony. “Love seeing all so happy.”

Cyrus’ last album, Set the Record Straight, was released in 2017. After the success of “Achy Breaky Heart” in 1992, which was on his freshman Some Gave All album, the Kentucky native had several other hit radio singles, including “Could’ve Been Me,” “She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore,” and the title track of Some Gave All. After the release of “You Won’t Be Lonely Now” in 2000, Cyrus stayed off the charts for seven years, until he released “Ready, Set, Don’t Go,” a duet with Miley, which landed in the Top 5.

Cyrus may not have had as flourishing of a music career in recent years, but he has still been busy. The entertainer has also had several film and TV projects, including films like Mulholland Drive and The Spy Next Door, as well as the TV series, Still the King, which aired on CMT for two seasons.

Photo Credit: LOWFIELD