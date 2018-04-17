Chris Stapleton, Sam Hunt Among Nominees For Billboard Music Awards

The ACMs just wrapped up their 53rd annual show, and now we have another list of nominees to announce. And once again, Chris Stapleton leads the pack of nominees, with five nods, tying this year with Sam Hunt, who also has five nods..

The father of new twin boys is nominated in the all-genre categories, Top Billboard 200 Artist and Top Selling Album, for From a Room: Volume 1. He is also nominated for Top Country Artist and Top Country Male Artist.

Hunt is nominated in the all-genre Billboard Chart Achievement Award, and Top Country Songs, for “Body Like a Back Road.” Dustin Lynch’s “Small Town Boy”, Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant to Be, Brett Young’s “In Case You Didn’t Know,” and Kane Brown‘s duet with Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs,” are also nominated for Top Country Song.

Stapleton and Hunt are also both nominated for Top Country Artist, along with Brown, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett.

Hunt and Rhett join Stapleton in the Top Country Male Artist category, with Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris nominated in the Top Country Female Artist category. Reigning ACM Vocal Group of the Year band Old Dominion are nominated in the Top Country Duo/Group category, along with the Zac Brown Band and Florida Georgia Line.

FGL earned a nomination for Top Country Tour, along with Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

A list of all of the country music categories are listed below. For a complete list of all of the artists, visit Billboard.com. The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will take place on May 20, at 8:00 PM ET.

Billboard Music Awards Nominees:

Top Country Song:

Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina, “What Ifs”

Sam Hunt, “Body Like A Back Road”

Dustin Lynch, “Small Town Boy”

Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line, “Meant To Be”

Brett Young, “In Case You Didn’t Know”

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift

Top Country Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Top Country Male Artist:

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Top Country Female Artist:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group Artist:

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour:

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Top Selling Album:

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

P!nk, Beautiful Trauma

Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

Taylor Swift, reputation

Top Selling Song:

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber, “Despacito”

Sam Hunt “Body Like A Back Road”

Imagine Dragons “Believer”

Imagine Dragons “Thunder”

Ed Sheeran “Perfect”

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Drake

Sam Hunt

Ed Sheeran

