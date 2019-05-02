Billboard Awards: Kane Brown’s Wife Katelyn Jae Debuts Baby Bump

Kane Brown’s wife, Katelyn Jae, showed off her baby bump at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards! The couple walked the red carpet in advance of the ceremony, where Brown had four nominations.

Jae’s barely-there pregnancy belly was on display in a crop white top with a light blue suit. But while she might not be showing much yet, the couple is already in full baby mode, and ready to become a family of three.

“We went to the hospital and actually checked the heartbeat and … we got very more emotional,” Brown told Extra. “I was getting nervous going down the elevator and once she actually saw the baby … it makes it so much more real, so we were both excited.”

Brown and Jae announced their pregnancy in April, and Jae has, at least so far, had a relatively easy pregnancy.

“She hasn’t gotten any sickness or anything,” Brown divulged. “She feels nauseous every once in a while, but she’s been great other than that.”

Jae previously shared an emotional video of her first ultrasound, where she unexpectedly burst into tears.

“The coolest day of my life by far,” Jae wrote on Instagram. “I barely could stop laughing / crying to let her get pictures but I am soooooo happy and excited. [Kane Brown] I love you so much & am so excited to have an addition to our family to share our everyday fun, travel, & love with.”

Brown was nominated at the Billboard Music Awards for Top Country Song, Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album. Luke Combs won in all categories, except Top Country Song, which went to Florida Georgia Line‘s “Meant to Be” collaboration with Bebe Rexha.

Brown will hit the road on Friday, May 3, to join Carly Pearce in both serving as the opening acts on Jason Aldean‘s Ride All Night Tour. Dates can be found by visiting Brown’s website.

