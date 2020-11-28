Kane Brown performed during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team's football game on Thursday as a kickoff to The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign, performing a number of hits in a pre-taped performance that took place in an empty AT&T Stadium earlier this month. After the game, the Cowboys shared a behind-the-scenes look at Brown's performance, which included a quick cameo from his daughter, Kingsley.

The video began with a clip of Brown giving his daughter a kiss on the cheek as the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders rehearsed on stage, later joining Brown for his performance. There were also shots of Brown rehearsing and his band setting up before footage from the actual performance, as well as looks at the stage and lighting plan. Outside the stadium, fans dressed in Cowboys gear and masks were shown on various truck beds, watching as the lights from Brown's performance flashed.

The 27-year-old was joined for his performance by Lauren Alaina, who appeared on stage to duet with Brown on their hit song "What Ifs." Alaina, who also performed during the Macy's Day Parade on Thursday, reflected on her holiday performances on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a photo of herself inside a locker room at AT&T Stadium.

"Today is a good day to REFLECT on all the things we are thankful for. I’m so pumped I got to perform at the @dallascowboys halftime show with @kanebrown_music and the @macys Day Parade this morning," she wrote. "Happy Thanksgiving y’all."

Meanwhile, Brown shared a video of himself getting in a little practice time on the football field during his trip to Dallas, posting a clip of himself kicking a field goal. "HAPPY THANKSGIVING," he wrote, imploring fans to tune in for his performance.

Halftime of the Dallas Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving Day game traditionally serves as the kickoff to The Salvation Army's campaign, which is at risk this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Red Kettle Campaign helps to provide shelter and meals for those who need them, Christmas toys for children and social service programs to millions in need.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of this year's Dallas Cowboys halftime show honoring The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign," Brown previously said in a statement. "There were times growing up when my family did not have enough to eat, or a roof over our head, and today, there are so many people in need. 2020 has been a hard year, but every small act of generosity helps. I am honored to have the opportunity to bring awareness to the ways people can help during this holiday season and beyond."