Reba McEntire Shares 'Young Sheldon' Behind-the-Scenes Photo Ahead of Her Guest Star Role

Reba McEntire is preparing for a return to the small screen, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of herself getting ready to film an episode ofYoung Sheldon. On Wednesday, McEntire's makeup artist Brett Freedman shared a snap of himself putting the finishing touches on the country star, who held on to the glasses she was wearing as she looked at the camera.

"Okay Reebs , I’ll play: 'Hi, I’m June from accounting,'" Freedman's caption read, referencing McEntire's Young Sheldon character. The singer reposted the photo on her Instagram Story, writing, "How excited are you about June's return to Young Sheldon?" McEntire first appeared on the CBS sitcom in February 2020 as Coach Ballard's (Craig T. Nelson) "fun, fiery ex-wife" June, who "strikes up an unlikely friendship" with Coach Ballard's new girlfriend, Meemaw (Annie Potts).

McEntire's boyfriend, Rex Linn, also appears on Young Sheldon as Principal Tom Petersen, though McEntire told Andy Cohen that the two did not first meet each other on the show's set. "We both know the same people," she said during on Watch What Happens Live, revealing that the two met in 1991, when they were both cast in Kenny Rogers' November 1991 made-for-television movie, NBC's The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw and McEntire was married to her now-ex-husband Narvel Blackstock, from whom she split in 2015.

"So it was just like good friends getting back together having dinner in January, and then we started texting and talking on the telephone, getting to know each other better during the quarantine," McEntire explained of her reconnection with Linn. Along with her upcoming guest appearance on Young Sheldon, the Oklahoma native is set to star in an upcoming Fried Green Tomatoes television series at NBC. Variety reports that a series adaptation of the 1991 film and is described as a "modernization" of the movie and the novel it was based on and will explore the lives of the descendants from the original work.

The movie Fried Green Tomatoes was adapted from the 1987 novel Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe and followed a housewife who, unhappy with her own life, befriended an older woman in a nursing home and listened to her stories about the town of Whistle Stop and its citizens. The Academy nominated the movie for two Oscars — Best Supporting Actress for Tandy and Best Adapted Screenplay. The new series will star McEntire as present-day Idgie Threadgoode, who returns to Whistle Stop after a decade away and must wrestle with a changed town, estranged daughter, faltering cafe and life-changing secret. In addition to starring, McEntire will also executive produce the project.