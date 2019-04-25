‘Bachelor’ Alum Lauren Bushnell Confesses Chris Lane Has Her ‘Whole Heart’

Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell is opening up about her relationship with country singer, Chris Lane. The Oregon native recently shared a photo of the couple on a beach on Instagram, captioning it “My whole heart.”

View this post on Instagram my whole heart 💜 A post shared by Lauren Bushnell (@laurenbushnell) on Apr 24, 2019 at 10:18am PDT

While most of her followers were supportive, some questioned how Bushnell knew Lane was The One, especially since she had been engaged to former Bachelor, Ben Higgins, and then dated Devin Antin, prompting one follower to ask if they had her heart as well.

“Honestly no,” Bushnell replied. “I mean that’s the truth. Looking back now that I know what it’s supposed to feel like — they did not, I just wanted them to.”

Millions of people followed Bushnell’s journey on The Bachelor, including the moment when Higgins proposed. In hindsight, Bushnell knows she wasn’t ready to make a permanent commitment to Higgins, even though she was too conflicted at the time to realize that fact.

“There’s so much doubt in your mind,” Bushnell recalled on the Reality Steve podcast (via E! News). “I remember waking up that morning and I kind of had an idea that I was possibly going to get engaged and I remember having so much anxiety about it, which looking back, I don’t know if that was my gut being like, wait, timing-wise, this is too rushed or what.

“But I remember being really anxious that morning to the point where like I kind of snapped at my producer, which I had never done,” she recalled. “We were super close and good friends. I remember locking myself in the bathroom and being so overwhelmed and anxious.”

Bushnell might have had second thoughts about Higgins, or any of her other former flames, but when it comes to Lane, both of them are all in, and ready to spend their future together.

“I feel like, for the first time, I found the person that I’m supposed to be with and that I’m assuming I’m, at this point, that I’m gonna spend the rest of my life with,” Lane told PopCulture.com. “I’m so happy. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

Bushnell recently left her home in Los Angeles to live with Lane in Nashville, a move that made their relationship much easier, especially as Lane gets ready to join Brad Paisley on his upcoming World Tour.

“I’m certainly glad that she did,” Lane said. “Now, we don’t have to travel on top of travel just to see each other, because that causes a little stress.”

