Ashley McBryde Announces New Album ‘Never Will’

Ashley McBryde has officially announced the title and release date of her highly anticipated sophomore album, sharing that her album Never Will is set to drop on April 3. McBryde’s first studio album, Girl Goin’ Nowhere, was a critical hit and was nominated for a Grammy. In a press release, McBryde shared that she is aiming to continue her commitment to her own voice with her second album, which was produced by Jay Joyce.

“The significance behind the album title comes from the lyrics in the title track: ‘I Didn’t, I Don’t and I Never Will,’” she said. “Before we recorded it with Jay in the studio, I said to my bandmates, ‘If we’re going to cut this and put it on the record, you’re promising anyone who ever listens to our music, we don’t listen to the noise in the background. We didn’t, we don’t and we never will. Don’t cut it unless you’re willing to promise it.’ And we cut it right then.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The album’s lead single, “One Night Standards,” was released in November and began a three-song music video series that sees McBryde in character as the receptionist of a motel who helps a friend out of some serious trouble. The second song in the trilogy is “Martha Divine,” and the third video will be released at a later date.

McBryde, who is the reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year, CMA New Artist of the Year and CMT Breakout Artist of the Year, will support Never Will with her 10-date One Night Standards Tour, which begins on Jan. 30 in Birmingham, Alabama and runs through April 23 in Helotes, Texas.

See Never Will‘s full track listing below, and pre-order and pre-save the album here.

Hang In There Girl (Ashley McBryde, Jeremy Bussey) One Night Standards (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally) Shut Up Sheila (Nicolette Hayford, Charles Chisholm) First Thing I Reach For (Ashley McBryde, Randall Clay, Mick Holland) Voodoo Doll (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Brandy Clark, Connie Harrington, Jake Mitchell, Aaron Raitiere) Sparrow (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Brandy Clark, Connie Harrington, Jake Mitchell, Aaron Raitiere) Martha Divine (Ashley McBryde, Jeremy Spillman) Velvet Red (Ashley McBryde, Patrick Savage, Daniel Smalley) Stone (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford) Never Will (Ashley McBryde, Chris Harris, Blue Foley, Matt Helmkamp, Christian Sancho, Victor Quinn Hill) Styrofoam (Randall Clay)

Photo Credit: Getty / Mickey Bernal