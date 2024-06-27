Another Country Legend Has Died: Kinky Friedman Was 79

Those in the highest towers and the lowest gutters will fondly remember the Texas staple.

Richard "Kinky" Friedman, the spirited former candidate for governor of Texas and longtime satirist and provocateur, has died. According to the Texas Tribune, he was 79 and died at his home at Echo Hill Ranch in Medina. His death was announced through his friends, with Kent Perkins sharing some words on social media, while Cleve Hattersly noted Friedman had been dealing with Parkinson's Disease.

"He was a communicator. An unusual, but very pointed and poignant communicator," Hattersly said. "He could bring you to tears on stage. He could make you roll on the floor in laughter."

Friedman famously ran for governor in Texas back in 2006, leading a campaign against the incumbent governor and future presidential hopeful Rick Perry. He finished fourth in the race, later adding another unsuccessful run for the Democratic nominee for agriculture commissioner in 2010 and 2014.

"Kinky Friedman stepped on a rainbow at his beloved Echo Hill surrounded by family & friends," a post to Friedman's social media read. "Kinkster endured tremendous pain & unthinkable loss in recent years but he never lost his fighting spirit and quick wit. Kinky will live on as his books are read and his songs are sung."

My great friend for half a century, Kinky Friedman, slipped away peacefully at home in his sleep early this morning. ... Posted by Kent Perkins on Thursday, June 27, 2024

"He was famous as a best-selling author, humorist, songwriter, and singer. But we, his close friends and family, knew him as a rescuer of unwanted dogs and cats, a compassionate, philanthropic, soft-spoken man who devoted much of his life to serving others less fortunate," Perkins wrote in his tribute. "He was friends with Presidents, homeless vagrants, and every type of human being in between; all people were of equal value to him. His heroes included Moses, Jesus, Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, and Winston Churchill." Rest in peace to the Texas legend, by way of Chicago.