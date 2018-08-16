Angaleena Presley Shares Weirdest Pregnancy Cravings

Angaleena Presley is thrilled to be expecting her second child – but maybe not so thrilled about he weird pregnancy cravings. The Pistol Annies member reveals what she’s craving the most, even for breakfast!

“I’ve been eating [spaghetti] every other meal,” Presley tells PEOPLE. “I also started craving this pizza in a box that my mom used to make when I was little. I had to look up online where to get it and then I want to three different stores before I finally found it. I bought five of them and they’re already gone.”

Presley, who also craves smoothies, is the proud mom to son, Jed, from a previous relationship. But even though she’s already 40, Presley, who wed Jordan Powell in 2012, has no fears about welcoming a child later in life.

“When I turned 40 my husband and I decided to put the decision to have a baby in the hands of fate,” Presley says.. “A year and a half after we ‘stopped being careful’ we were blessed with two pink lines. To say the least, we were both shocked and overjoyed. As an outspoken, female artist, I feel like this is just one more thing that I’m meant to take on in this life. I’m ready to rock being an older mom.

“I have an 11-year-old son who’s so excited to be a big brother,” she continues. “A long time ago, Lori Mckenna, one of my favorite artist/songwriter moms, told me it would be easier to have another one when my first one was old enough to babysit. I guess I took that to heart.”

Pistol Annies, which also includes Miranda Lambert and Ashley Monroe, has been performing while Lambert is on the co-headlining The Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town. It was Lambert who announced Presley was expecting, while on stage with the trio in Dallas.

“One of us is drinking, one of us is smoking, and one of us is not taking our pill!” Lambert shared from stage. “Holler Annie’s having a baby, everybody!”

Presley might be craving unique foods, but there’s one thing she’s hoping her baby doesn’t have, at least for a while.

“My husband and I are thrilled to be taking this journey together,” Presley says. “That said, he’s in training to NOT feed the baby any Texas BBQ until it’s safe. I’m currently 16 weeks and due in January. Stay tuned for boy/girl news!”

Pistol Annies just finished their third record, the follow-up to their 2013 Annie’s Up album.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond