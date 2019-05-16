‘American Idol’: Luke Bryan Gives Update on If the Three Judges Will Return Next Season

American Idol has been secured by ABC for another season, but the three judges – Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie – have yet to confirm if they will return for their third run. But according to Bryan, things are looking good for all of them to head back to the Idol stage next season.

“Love that a third season is on the way,” Bryan said, according to Taste of Country. “All things feel positive that me and Lionel and Katy will be back. We’re doing the business of the business.”

ABC is reportedly in talks with Bryan, Perry and Richie to negotiate their contracts for their return, but Bryan isn’t concerned about what his fellow judges make. Instead, he wants to know what Blake Shelton makes on The Voice.

“I always like to find out what Blake is making on The Voice and just do it $1 more than him,” Bryan quipped.

Bryan will head to Oklahoma to kick off Memorial Day weekend by performing at Shelton’s new The Doghouse venue, as part of his Ole Red establishment. In addition to singing, Bryan plans to get Shelton to divulge his paycheck on The Voice.

“I gotta go play a Blake thing at the end of the month,” Bryan said. “I’m gonna get him all liquored up and he’s gonna tell me his salary and then I can come back and tell Idol what I want.”

All kidding aside, the three judges have an undeniable chemistry, as noted by host Ryan Seacrest, who has been with American Idol since its inception.

“When Ryan Seacrest sends you a text message going, ‘Thank you for really making this brand … a great brand’ it’s something that we’re proud of. It’s something I enjoy doing,” Bryan said. “It’s something that I work hard at.”

Bryan will take the stage for the season finale of American Idol, held on Sunday, May 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Bryan will perform his new single, “Knockin’ Boots” as well as “Every Breath You Take” with Top 5 finalist Laci Kaye Booth. He joins an all-star cast of artists performing for the finale, including Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi, Kane Brown, Adam Lambert and more.

Bryan’s Sunset Repeat Tour will kick off on May 31 in Camden, New Jersey, with Cole Swindell and Jon Langston serving as his opening acts. Find dates and venue information by visiting Bryan’s website.

Photo Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin