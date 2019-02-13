‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Adopts 18-Year-Old Senior Dog

Luke Bryan‘s family just got bigger!

The American Idol judge recently adopted an 18-year-old shelter dog Poochie, with Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue in Nashville sharing the sweet news on Facebook over the weekend.

“After reading about Poochie on our social media, Luke Bryan and his beautiful wife, Caroline applied and adopted Poochie this past Saturday!” the organization wrote on Facebook along with several photos of Poochie.

“He is pictured here with his new mom, Caroline and his previous foster, Lacy Marie!” they wrote. “He is loving life on the Bryan farm and soaking up all their love. Who knows, maybe Poochie will inspire a country song! Thanks Bryans!”

Poochie was previously living in a foster home due to an owner surrender, Lavonne Redferrin, Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue’s director and founder, told PEOPLE.

“We pulled 18-year-old Poochie from a shelter after his family surrendered him due to becoming allergic,” Redferrin said. “We often step in and pull seniors, sickly and injured animals who are likely to be overlooked.”

The rescue had planned to keep Poochie in a “forever foster home where we would take care of all of his needs for the rest of his life,” but when an adoption application arrived from the Bryans with “impeccable” references, the rescue knew Poochie would be going to a good home.

“We are so thrilled for Poochie and know he is in great hands. Caroline Bryan has graciously given us updates on our sweet boy. Their adopting this sweet old guy will allow us the chance to save yet another,” Redferrin said, adding that she knows “there is a song somewhere in this story.”

The Bryan family is no stranger to animals, as they already have several animals of their own. The family also runs the animal farm Brett’s Barn, which Caroline started after her niece, Sadie Brett Boyer, passed away at just seven months old from multiple health problems.

To honor Sadie Brett, Caroline created the barn, which is full of adorable farm animals assembled to keep the little one’s memory alive. Brett’s Barn includes two goats, two mini horses, two kangaroos, a llama, chickens and a pig, along with a few more animal friends that Caroline often shares on her Instagram account.

Brett’s Barn is often visited by kids, and in June, Caroline shared a photo of one little girl getting a fishing lesson from Luke.

“This little fireball, Abi, visited Brett’s Barn and caught her first fish. Go pretty, girl go!!!!” Caroline wrote. “We ♥️ you!!!”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz