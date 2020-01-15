‘American Idol’ Alum Josh Gracin Welcomes Son Luka With Wife, Katie

It’s a boy for American Idol alum Josh Gracin! The singer and his wife, Katie, welcomed their son, Luka Roman Gracin, into the world on Monday, Jan. 13, at 9:03 p.m. in Nashville. The baby marks the couple’s first child together. Gracin is also the father of four children from his first marriage.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome our son Luka Roman into the world,” Gracin told PEOPLE. “My amazing wife endured so much to make sure our little boy arrived healthy and happy! We are beyond blessed.”

Gracin also shared a sweet photo on social media of his newborn son. “Luka has arrived!” Gracin wrote. “My wife [Katie Gracin] and I are beyond blessed to welcome our baby boy into the world!”

Gracin announced in July that the couple was expecting a child together, two years after they tied the knot.

In addition to parenthood, Gracin is also keeping busy with his music career. The 39-year-old released the single, “Lucky Stars,” in 2019, from an upcoming new album.

“If you’ve listened to anything that I’ve recorded, it’s been all over the map,” Gracin told PopCulture.com. “I mean, yes, it sounds like country and it sounds like me, but you can hear different genres in every single song and that’s one of the things that the record guys back in the day used to tell me, ‘Focus on the album and make it all from the same vein and find your niche.’”

Gracin has already had plenty of success, including coming in fourth place on Idol, as well as having a No. 1 single, with “Nothin’ to Lose” –– but there is still plenty more Gracin wants to accomplish.

“At this point in my career, if it went away tomorrow, I could say that I succeeded and that I did what I set out to do,” Gracin acknowledged. “So now it’s just making sure I get up on stage and make sure I give people who come to the show just an hour and a half or two hours of forgetting whatever their reality is. That’s my goal and that’s my job.”

Updates on the new music will be posted on Gracin’s website as available.

