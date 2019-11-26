AMAs 2019: Thomas Rhett’s Daughters Wear Princess Dresses to Watch Dad’s Performance

Thomas Rhett attended the American Music Awards on Sunday night as a nominee and a performer, hitting the stage with his recent single “Look What God Gave Her.” His wife, Lauren Akins, was in attendance at the show, but their two daughters were at home, though they still made sure to catch their dad’s performance in adorably stylish fashion.

After the ceremony, Rhett used Instagram to share a video of his daughters, Willa Gray, 4, and Ada James, 2, decked out in full princess gear and watching Rhett’s performance on TV. The two girls excitedly jumped up and down as their dad appeared on screen, continuing to jump and twirl as Rhett moved through the crowd.

“Red carpet pictures to come soon but this is just too amazing not to post!” he captioned the moment. “See y’all tomorrow baby girls!!”

Rhett and Akins coordinated on the red carpet in fall colors, Rhett in a brown flower patterned suit and maroon shirt and his wife in a jewel-toned striped dress with a V-neck and empire waist that showed off her baby bump. Akins is currently expecting the couple’s third daughter, who is due in February.

“I try to make sure that every song I write, my 2-year-old can listen to, so that’s changed a lot of things,” Rhett shared on the AMAs red carpet livestream, via PEOPLE. “We’re about to have three girls, so our house is going to be even more crazy than it already is.”

On the red carpet at the CMA Awards, Rhett told Entertainment Tonight that he and Akins are still picking out a name for their upcoming arrival.

“We are narrowing it down,” he said. “We have like five or six [names] we’ve narrowed it down to. We are working on a middle name right now. But it will be a single name. We have too many double name people in our family, so we need it to be a little bit simpler.”

Rhett added that he knows his girls are in for a big change when their little sister arrives.

“Willa Gray understands it completely, Ada James doesn’t fully understand it, but I think both of their worlds are gonna be rocked when the new baby gets here,” he revealed. “A little bit of jealousy will probably happen, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz