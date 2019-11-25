AMAs 2019: All the Country Winners

The 2019 American Music Awards celebrated artists of several genres on Sunday night, with fans voting to serve up awards to stars including Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Post Malone.

There were also plenty of country names represented at the annual show, including some performers — Thomas Rhett shared hit “Look What God Gave Her” and Shania Twain wowed the crowd with a medley of hits — and, of course, the winners in the country categories. Keep reading to see who took home awards last night.

Carrie Underwood

Underwood picked up two trophies on Sunday night, winning for Female Artist – Country and Favorite Album – Country for 2018’s Cry Pretty. Her wins tie her with Reba McEntire as the most-awarded country female in the history of the show.

Kane Brown

Brown won Favorite Male Artist – Country, beating out Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs. He was also nominated for Favorite Album – Country, but lost to Underwood.

Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay received two trophies on Sunday, winning Favorite Duo/Group – Country and Favorite Song – Country for their hit “Speechless,” besting Luke Combs’ “Beautiful Crazy” and Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country.”

Lil Nas X

After breaking the record for the longest-running Billboard No. 1 song of all time, it’s only fitting that Lil Nas X was awarded Favorite Song – Rap/Hip Hop for his “Old Town Road” remix with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Taylor Swift

Swift was the night’s big honoree, taking home the award for Artist of the Decade. She also won Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock, Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary, Favorite Album – Pop/Rock for Lover and Favorite Music Video for “You Need to Calm Down.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019