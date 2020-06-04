Alan Jackson Postpones Upcoming Drive-In Concerts

Alan Jackson has had to postpone his upcoming drive-in concerts in Alabama due to inclement weather, rescheduling the "Small Town Drive-In" shows planned for this weekend. Originally scheduled for Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6, the shows will now take place on Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13. There is a threat of tropical weather this weekend on the Gulf Coast, prompting organizers to make the decision to rescheduled the shows.

"With potential tropical storm conditions in the forecast for the Alabama coast on Saturday, organizers determined it’s in the best interest of safety for fans and event staff that the Fairhope show be rescheduled," a release read. "Given the unique nature of the staging and set up for these events, the Cullman concert is being rescheduled in conjunction with this decision." All purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates.

The June 12 performance will be in Cullman, Alabama on the open-field site of the Rock the South festival, and the June 13 show will be in Fairhope, Alabama on the grounds of Oak Hollow Farm. The "Small Town Drive-In" concerts will be a full-length performance event and are billed as a "drive-in meets concert" experience. The Cory Farley Band is set to open both shows. During the performances, Jackson will play to an audience of approximately 2,000 parked vehicles and the events will be staged in accordance with and while promoting CDC and Alabama state health guidelines regarding social distancing and other practices. Attendees will be required to stay with their vehicles and concessions will be provided only via phone orders with delivery to vehicles.

General admission price per vehicle (up to two passengers) is $99.99 while additional passenger tickets may be purchased for $39.99. A limited amount of VIP parking, closest to the stage, began at $199.99. A portion of all proceeds from each concert will go toward food relief efforts in the respective regions. VIP parking spots appear to be sold out for the June 12 show and VIP and general admission spots are sold out for the June 13 show. There is also a cooler add-on option for $10 that allows fans to bring a cooler into the venue and an available t-shirt option is $30 with an additional $6 shipping fee.