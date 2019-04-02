Alan Jackson and Lee Ann Womack Channel ‘Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man’ for Loretta Lynn Birthday Tribute

Alan Jackson and Lee Ann Womack shared the stage on Monday night (April 1), teaming up to sing “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man.” The song was originally recorded by Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, and was the title track of their 1973 duets album.

Jackson and Womack were just two of the stars who joined together to honor Lynn, as part of her All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert, in honor of her upcoming 87th birthday on April 14. Other artists who paid tribute to the country music icon in song included performances by Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Keith Urban, as well as a duet by George Strait and Martina McBride.

This certainly wasn’t Jackson and Womack’s first time performing together. The singers have joined together several times, to perform songs like “Golden Ring” (originally recorded by George Jones and Tammy Wynette), and “Till the End,” which the two recorded as a duet for Jackson’s 2010 Freight Train album. Womack joined Jackson on his 2018 Honky Tonk Highway Tour.

This also isn’t Womack’s first tribute concert of 2019. She previously performed to pay tribute to Willie Nelson last year, as part of his own tribute concert, Willie: Life & Songs of an American Outlaw. singing “Three Days,” one of Nelson’s early hits.

Garth Brooks announced the star-studded show honoring Lynn earlier this year, hinting that more than a dozen artists would converge at the Bridgestone Arena in Music City to honor Lynn, and her decades of contributions to country music, with Brooks’ name at the top of that list.

“I love you to pieces,” Brooks said to Lynn. “It’s just got better every time, every second. You know, I was 20 feet away from Katherine Hepburn in Radio City Music Hall when she said it. It’s this beautiful thing she said. She goes, ‘If a woman has it, it doesn’t matter what she doesn’t have. And if a woman doesn’t have it, it doesn’t matter what else she does have.’ I don’t know if I’ve ever met someone who has it as much as Miss Loretta does.”

Jackson took time out of his ongoing tour to head to Nashville to participate in the All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert. He is currently on the road with William Michael Morgan and Randy Houser, taking turns serving as his opening acts. A list of all of Jackson’s upcoming shows can be found by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer