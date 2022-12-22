Alan Jackson Reveals Massive Family Update

Alan Jackson just revealed a massive family update that is sure to have his fans elated. The country music icon took to social media to share a photo of himself and his wife, Denise, holding their first grandchild. Jackson's daughter, Alexandra, gave birth to the little bundle of joy, naming him Jackson Alvie Bradshaw. The singer also seemed to indicate that the baby was born on his wedding anniversary, Dec. 15.

Over on Instagram, many of Jackson's fans have commented messages of congratulations to the happy family, with one person writing, "So beautiful, congratulations to you all. I'm having my first grandson in may and I'm so excited." Someone else added, "Congratulations and Happy Anniversary to you both! May God bless your marriage and your family!" A third fan offered, "Happy anniversary!!!! And congratulations with a new grandbaby!!!! They are the best!!! Lots of prayers for you Alan!!!"

The happy news of Jackson's first grandchild comes more than a year after the "Chattahoochee" singer revealed he has been living with Charcot Marie-Tooth disease, a degenerative nerve condition, for many years. "It's genetic that I inherited from my daddy," Jackson said in a 2021 Today show interview. "... There's no cure for it, but it's been affecting me for years. It's getting more and more obvious. I know I'm stumbling around on stage. Now I'm having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable."

The Mayo Clinic describes the condition as "a group of inherited disorders that cause nerve damage. This damage is mostly in the arms and legs (peripheral nerves). Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease is also called hereditary motor and sensory neuropathy. Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease results in smaller, weaker muscles. You may also experience loss of sensation and muscle contractions, and difficulty walking."

The clinic adds, "Foot deformities such as hammertoes and high arches also are common. Symptoms usually begin in the feet and legs, but they may eventually affect your hands and arms. Symptoms of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease typically appear in adolescence or early adulthood, but may also develop in midlife."

"It's not going to kill me. It's not deadly," Jackson told Today show co-host Jenna Bush Hager. "But it's related [to] muscular dystrophy and Parkinson's disease." He also assured fans that he was determined to not let his condition keep him from performing for as long as possible. "I never wanted to do the big retirement tour, like people do, then take a year off and then come back," Jackson said. "I think that's kinda cheesy. I'm not saying I won't be able to tour. I'll try to do as much as I can."