Alan Jackson Announces 2020 Tour to Span Most of the Year

Big news, Alan Jackson fans! The Country Music Hall of Fame member just announced he is hitting the road in 2020, on his own Alan Jackson 2020 Tour! Jackson will kick off the tour on Jan. 10 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and continue touring through October. Throughout his tour, Jackson will return to some cities he hasn’t played in for a few years, including Nashville, where he is scheduled to take the stage on Aug. 7 at the Bridgestone Arena.

The 61-year-old will perform several of his classic country hits, which is more important to him now than ever before, especially as he sees that style of music fade away.

“There’s some good music out there, ” he told GQ, “but there’s not really much at all that’s real country music anymore on the mainstream country charts — what is nominated for awards — and it’s been going that way for years now, and I don’t know if it’ll ever come back,” he said.

Jackson has yet to announce any opening acts. A complete list of tour dates can be found below. More information is available by visiting Jackson’s website.

Alan Jackson 2020 Tour Dates:

Friday, January 10 Cincinnati, OH (Heritage Bank Center) ^^

Saturday, January 11 Columbia, SC (Colonial Life Arena) **

Friday, February 14 Atlanta, GA (State Farm Arena) ^^

Saturday, February 15 New Orleans, LA (Smoothie King Center) **

Friday, February 21 El Paso, TX (UTEP Don Haskins Center) ^^

Saturday, February 22 Fort Worth, TX (Dickies Arena) ^^

Thursday, March 26 Tulsa, OK (BOK Center) ++

Friday, March 27 Springfield, MO (JQH Arena) ++

Saturday, April 25 Glendale, AZ (Gila River Arena) ++

Sunday, April 26 Indio, CA (Stagecoach Festival)

Thursday, July 9 Ft. Loramie, OH (Country Concert) ##

Friday, August 7 Nashville, TN (Bridgestone Arena) **

Friday, August 14 Cleveland, OH (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse) ++

Saturday, August 15 Detroit, MI (Little Caesars Arena) ++

Friday, September 11 Des Moines, IA (Wells Fargo Arena) ++

Saturday, September 12 Milwaukee, WI (Fiserv Forum) ++

Friday, October 2 Salt Lake City, UT (Vivint Smart Home Arena) ++

Saturday, October 3 Denver, CO (Pepsi Center) ++

** Tickets on sale Friday, Nov. 15

^^ Tickets on sale Friday, Nov. 22

## Tickets on sale Nov. 25

Tickets available now!

++ On sale date TBD

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt