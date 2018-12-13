Alan Jackson Announces 2019 Tour Dates

Good news, Alan Jackson fans! The country music icon announced he will head out on tour, kicking off on Jan. 25 in Louisville, Kentucky, with William Michael Morgan and Randy Houser serving as his opening acts.

“Honored & excited to join @OfficialJackson on select dates for his 2019 tour!” William Michael Morgan shared on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Before Jackson hits the road, he will celebrate the holidays with his family, including his wife, Denise, and daughters Mattie, Ali and Dani.

“Christmas is pretty traditional,” Jackson acknowledged. “We don’t let anybody open any presents until Christmas morning. We don’t let them get up on their own and take off. Everybody has to wait and kind of get situated, and maybe have a cup of coffee, and then we start all of the regular Christmas morning activities: opening presents, taking pictures and video.”

The holiday will be bittersweet for the Jackson family, since the death of his son-in-law, Ben Selecman, who was married to his oldest daughter, Mattie.

“It’s with grateful hearts that Denise and I want to thank our friends and fans for the outpouring of love and prayers during the hospitalization and ultimate passing of our son in law, Ben Selecman,” Jackson said after Selecman’s passing. “Ben was a southern boy who loved hunting and fishing and just being outdoors. His childlike enthusiasm for each new day was contagious to everyone around him. He was the godly young man that Denise had always prayed for for Mattie. Ben we love you. Rest In Peace until we see you again.”

Tickets will be available for most shows beginning on Friday, Dec. 14. More dates are expected to be announced in the near future. Find more information at AlanJackson.com.

Alan Jackson Tour Dates:

Friday, Jan. 25 Louisville, Kentucky (KFC Yum! Center) with William Michael Morgan

Saturday, Jan. 26 Greenville, South Carolina (Bon Secours Wellness Arena) with William Michael Morgan

Friday, Feb. 22 Madison, Wisconsin (Alliant Energy Center) with William Michael Morgan

Saturday, Feb. 23 Grand Rapids, Michigan (Van Andel Arena) with William Michael Morgan

Sunday, March 10 Bossier City, Louisiana (CenturyLink Center) with William Michael Morgan

Friday, April 12 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (Chesapeake Energy Arena) with William Michael Morgan

Saturday, April 13 Omaha, Nebraska (CHI Health Center) with Randy Houser

Friday, April 26 Fort Wayne, Indiana (War Memorial Coliseum) with William Michael Morgan

Friday, May 10 Columbus, Ohio (Schottenstein Center) with William Michael Morgan

Friday, May 17 Winston-Salem, North Carolina (Veterans Mem. Coliseum) with William Michael Morgan

Saturday, May 18 Hershey, Pennsylvania (Giant Center) with William Michael Morgan

Friday, Aug. 9 Rogers, Arkansas (Walmart AMP) with William Michael Morgan

Saturday, Aug. 10 Wichita, Kansas (Intrust Bank Arena) with William Michael Morgan

Friday, Aug. 23 N. Charleston, South Carolina (N. Charleston Coliseum) with Randy Houser

Saturday, Aug. 24 Charlotte, North Carolina (Spectrum Center) with Randy Houser

Friday, Sept. 20 Orlando, Florida (Amway Arena) with William Michael Morgan

Saturday, Sept.21 Jacksonville, Florida (Veterans Memorial Coliseum) with William Michael Morgan

Photo Credit: Getty images