Alabama to Hit the Road in 2018

Legendary country group Alabama is hitting the road in 2018, with the group announcing its the Hits Tour on Thursday.

“This year’s tour is for the lifelong fans, and also the younger generations just now discovering the music,” Alabama singer Randy Owen said in a press release, via Taste of Country.

Bandmates Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook have been playing together since 1969, and the group has since become one of the most recognizable bands in country music after earning a run of hits in the ’80s that propelled them to huge success. Amassing 43 No. 1 singles and sales of over 75 million records, the group is known for hits like “Dixieland Delight,” “Mountain Music,” “Tennessee River” and “Song of the South.”

“The band is having fun, selling tickets, and sounding unbelievable vocally,” added Alabama’s manager, Tony Conway. “This tour is about the music of the past 49 years the band’s 43 No. 1 singles. Alabama is still and will always be the greatest country band in American History.”

The tour is slated to kick off at the end of March in Texas and will see the group play dates in the U.S. and Canada before concluding in September. Tickets for the tour are available on the group’s website.

See the full list of dates below.

March 23 — Grand Prairie, Texas @ Verizon Theatre

March 24 — San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre

April 13 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Fox Theatre

April 14 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Fox Theatre

April 15 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Fox Theatre

May 11 — Highland Heights, Ky. @ Bank of Kentucky Center

May 12 — Bloomington, Ill. @ Grossinger Motors Arena

May 19 — Valdosta, Ga. @ Wild Adventures Theme Park

May 20 — Portsmouth, Pa. @ Portsmouth Pavilion

May 26 — Camdenton, Mo. @ Lake Ozarks Amphiteater

May 27 — Forest City, Iowa @ Tree Town Country Music Festival

June 22 — Manhattan, Kan. @ Country Stampede

June 23 — North Platte, Neb. @ Wild West Arena

June 24 — Norfolk, Neb. @ Divots Center

July 19 — Eau Claire, Wic. @ Country Jam USA

July 28 — Morgantown, W.Va. @ Mountainfest

Aug. 1 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

Aug. 2 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan CA@ Sasktel Centre

Aug. 4 — Camrose, Alberta CA @ Big Valley Jamboree

Aug. 5 — Dawson Creek, British Columbia CA @ Encana Events Centre

Aug. 16 — Brownsville, Ore. @ Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival

Sept. 8 — Brandon, Miss. @ The Brandon Amphitheatre

