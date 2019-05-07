Alabama to Hit the Road in 2018

Legendary country group Alabama is hitting the road in 2018, with the group announcing its the Hits Tour on Thursday.
“This year’s tour is for the lifelong fans, and also the younger generations just now discovering the music,” Alabama singer Randy Owen said in a press release, via Taste of Country.
Bandmates Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook have been playing together since 1969, and the group has since become one of the most recognizable bands in country music after earning a run of hits in the ’80s that propelled them to huge success. Amassing 43 No. 1 singles and sales of over 75 million records, the group is known for hits like “Dixieland Delight,” “Mountain Music,” “Tennessee River” and “Song of the South.”
“The band is having fun, selling tickets, and sounding unbelievable vocally,” added Alabama’s manager, Tony Conway. “This tour is about the music of the past 49 years the band’s 43 No. 1 singles. Alabama is still and will always be the greatest country band in American History.”
The tour is slated to kick off at the end of March in Texas and will see the group play dates in the U.S. and Canada before concluding in September. Tickets for the tour are available on the group’s website.
See the full list of dates below.
March 23 — Grand Prairie, Texas @ Verizon Theatre
March 24 — San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre
April 13 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Fox Theatre
April 14 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Fox Theatre
April 15 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Fox Theatre
May 11 — Highland Heights, Ky. @ Bank of Kentucky Center
May 12 — Bloomington, Ill. @ Grossinger Motors Arena
May 19 — Valdosta, Ga. @ Wild Adventures Theme Park
May 20 — Portsmouth, Pa. @ Portsmouth Pavilion
May 26 — Camdenton, Mo. @ Lake Ozarks Amphiteater
May 27 — Forest City, Iowa @ Tree Town Country Music Festival
June 22 — Manhattan, Kan. @ Country Stampede
June 23 — North Platte, Neb. @ Wild West Arena
June 24 — Norfolk, Neb. @ Divots Center
July 19 — Eau Claire, Wic. @ Country Jam USA
July 28 — Morgantown, W.Va. @ Mountainfest
Aug. 1 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
Aug. 2 — Saskatoon, Saskatchewan CA@ Sasktel Centre
Aug. 4 — Camrose, Alberta CA @ Big Valley Jamboree
Aug. 5 — Dawson Creek, British Columbia CA @ Encana Events Centre
Aug. 16 — Brownsville, Ore. @ Bi-Mart Willamette Country Music Festival
Sept. 8 — Brandon, Miss. @ The Brandon Amphitheatre
Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond