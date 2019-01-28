Alabama’s Randy Owen Has St. Jude Room Named in His Honor

Alabama’s Randy Owen received an unexpected honor on Friday, Jan. 25, when he learned a patient family room at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital was going to be named after him. The honor was given to Owen in honor of the 30th anniversary of Country Cares for St. Jude Kids, a fund-raising initiative started by Owen in the country music community, which has to date raised more than $800 million for the worthwhile cause.

“Randy Owen has rallied the country music community like no other for 30 years to make a tremendous difference in helping St. Jude fulfill its lifesaving mission for our patients and their families,” said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, which is the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “He is proof, like our founder Danny Thomas was, that one person can make a remarkable difference in this world.

“With the help of his friends in the country music industry,” he continued, “he was instrumental in starting the Country Cares for St. Jude Kids program, and we are forever indebted to Randy and his family for their years of generosity.”

Owen was unaware he was receiving the honor, and was noticeably emotional upon receiving the news.

“The most important thing I’ll ever do, apart from being a father and a husband, is helping children at St. Jude,” Owen said. “Over the past 30 years, I’ve watched children at St. Jude grow up to be happy, healthy adults. This room dedication shows that the country music industry has made a true impact, and I’m glad I could be part of that.”

Jake Owen was this year’s recipient of the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award, in honor of Owen’s numerous charitable contributions to St. Jude.

“I feel like that’s our duty as a country music entertainer,” Jake said after receiving the honor. “It’s not just singing songs for people and entertaining. It’s what we do with the platform that we’ve so luckily been given, honestly. I say ‘given’ — we’ve worked for the platform. But I think there’s more to what we do than just singing songs.

“How do you help people?” he continued. “How do you give back? I know that by being an example and being a leader in that, hopefully others will follow. That’s what I was taught by guys like Randy, and so many others that have come before me.”

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital offers free medical care to children battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, as well as free housing and food for their families. To donate, or find more information, visit their website.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital