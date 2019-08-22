Alabama Postpones 50th Anniversary Tour Due to Randy Owen Health Concerns

Alabama is being forced to postpone the remainder of their 50th Anniversary Tour, over ongoing health concerns with lead singer, Randy Owen. Owen is battling ongoing cluster migraines and vertigo, making performing nearly impossible for the 69-year-old.

“The 50th Anniversary Tour has been very special to us,” band member Teddy Gentry said in a statement. “The support of the fans and their energy at all of our shows has led to some of the most fun we’ve ever had onstage. As disappointed as myself, Randy, and Jeff are to have to postpone this tour for all of our incredible fans, we know that Randy’s recovery is what is most important for everyone at this time. We would like to thank our fans, promoters, and venues and we look forward to seeing you all soon.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The band, which also includes Jeff Cook, also spoke about the cancellation on their Facebook page.

“Fans and friends, unfortunately, we have to postpone the remainder of the 50th Anniversary Tour due to Randy’s ongoing complications with cluster migraines and vertigo,” Cook said on the band’s behalf. “We truly hoped to continue this record-breaking 50-city tour, however, doctors have advised more time is needed for Randy to fully recover. Rescheduled dates will be announced in the coming weeks. Our fans are everything to us so we wanted to be the ones to tell you and hope you understand.”

Owen isn’t the only band member undergoing health challenges. Cook revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and would no longer be able to perform regularly with the Country Music Hall of Fame members.

“Particularly right now, what Jeff’s going though with Parkinson’s, I feel very cheated,” Owen previously shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “I’m sure he does as well. But, all those licks and stuff we created, me and him and Teddy did together, the harmonies that we did. We’re doing shows, but I feel cheated about that. On the other hand, I’m very grateful that people still want to hear the music.”

“We could hire 10 people, but we can’t replace Jeff Cook in the group Alabama,” Gentry added. “Like Jeff said, when this is all you’ve ever known and you love the music, you want to see it go on as long as possible. Alabama has surpassed what any of us ever dreamed of, but I still love to play more or as much as I did (yesterday), and I know Jeff does, too.”

Right now, the only scheduled date on Alabama’s website is Oct. 22, when they are inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond