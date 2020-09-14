Alabama Performing Only Concert of 2020 in Livestream on Tuesday

Country group Alabama will perform its first and only show of 2020 on Tuesday, Sept. 15, kicking off Camping World’s virtual weekly concert series, Taking the Highways Across America. The livestream can be viewed at campingworld.com/concert and the company's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter social media pages. The show will begin at 8 p.m. CT and will feature Alabama members Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen performing a number of their many hits.

"We are happy that we get to play our music live where you can watch for free in the safety of your home, camper or motorhome," Owen said in a statement. "Thanks to our friends at Camping World for making this possible. We hope and pray that everyone is staying healthy and following the safety rules for the pandemic. The streaming of our live show allows us to come to you in a safe way to once again enjoy live music!"

"One thing Randy, Jeff and I have in common with Camping World is we have been on a camping trip for the last 50 plus years... in our camper buses visiting our fans in cities across North America," Gentry. "We also live out in the country on top of a mountain and spend time in the woods and on the farm every day. We are thrilled to play this special concert for Camping World and our fans around the world."

Taking the Highways Across America will be hosted by radio personality Shawn Parr and will be livestreamed on select Tuesdays at 8 pm CT through Nov. 24. Additional performers will be announced soon.

Alabama recently announced two scheduled shows in Nashville in 2021 with special guest Martina McBride, which will be part of the group's rescheduled 50th Anniversary Tour. The shows consist of back-to-back concerts at Bridgestone Arena on July 2 and July 3, 2021. Tickets for both shows are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000, all Ticketmaster locations and the Bridgestone Arena box office.

Alabama postponed over 50 shows on its 50th Anniversary Tour in 2019 due to band member Randy Owen's health. Owen was battling ongoing cluster migraines and vertigo, and the band had planned to resume its tour this year, which was made impossible due to the coronavirus pandemic.