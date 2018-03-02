Backstreet Boys Member AJ McLean Hints at Possible Country Project

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean is hinting at a solo project after visiting the Country Music Association offices in Nashville this week to officially become a member of the organization.

“I’m kind of a chameleon,” noted McLean, who in addition to being a member of one of the biggest bands in the world is also an actor and artist on his own.

The Backstreet Boys are no strangers to the country world, as their collaboration with Florida Georgia Line, “God, Your Mama, and Me,” hit No. 1 and the group performed the song at the 2017 ACM Awards and joined the duo for an episode of CMT Crossroads.

They also joined Florida Georgia Line on the duo’s Smooth Tour in 2017, which saw them play stadiums around the country.

While nothing is official, McLean’s move to join the Country Music Association definitely hints at something to come, though it’s unclear what exactly that might be.

While McLean might be making a move of his own, the Backstreet Boys recently extended their Las Vegas residency, adding 21 shows from July to November.

“Until we physically can’t dance anymore, we’re going to keep performing,” McLean told People. “That’s what encompasses who we are. We’re performers. We’re not just going to sit up on stools.”

The group is also working on a new album while in Vegas, with a new single to be released soon.

“I want to create new memories. We’ve been singing the same songs for almost 25 years,” group Brian Littrell said. “It’s not that we’re not excited to sing out old hits, but we want to grow, too. We don’t want to be stuck in what was. We want to continue to grow with our fans.”

“Vegas, in a weird way, has helped us shape the album,” Howie Dorough added.

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com