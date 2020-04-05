‘ACM Presents: Our Country’ How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The Academy of Country Music was planning to hold its 55th annual awards show on Sunday night, but those plans were scuttled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, CBS and the Academy will air ACM Presents: Our Country, a two-hour special featuring performances from today’s top country music stars recorded at their homes. The special kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on your local CBS station Sunday night, and is hosted by CBS This Morning co-anchor Gayle King.

The special will mix in acoustic performances with conversations and fan-favorite moments from past ACM Awards ceremonies. If you are not near a television but still want to watch tonight, CBS is available to stream live through CBS All Access, which costs $5.99 per month with commercials and $9.99 without. Both plans include the first month for free.

The all-star line-up includes performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Lady Antebellum, Miranda LAmbert, Little Big Down, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

At the end, Paisley and Rucker will perform “Lucille” and “The Gambler,” and Bryan will perform “Coward of the County” in a special tribute to Kenny Rogers, who died on March 20.

Radio host Bobby Bones is also set to announce the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund during the special. The fund was created to help those in the country music industry whose lives have been affected by the coronavirus crisis.

“Although the highly anticipated 55th ACM Awards show is unable to take place on April 5 due to the health crisis, we still wanted to deliver fans an entertaining ACM Country Music special as planned,” Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to announce ACM Presents: Our Country, an all-new special that allows fans to connect with their favorite country artists and to relive some of the greatest moments of the ACM Awards, all from the comfort and safety of their own homes.”

The ACM Awards were rescheduled for Sept. 16 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Urban is hosting, and was also nominated for Male Artist of the Year. The nominees for Entertainer of the Year are Bryan, Church, Combs, Rhett and Underwood. Ballerini, Underwood, Lambert, Kacey Musgraves and Morris were nominated for Female Artist of the Year. Dierks Bently, Combs, Rhett and Chris Stapleton are the other Male Artist of the Year nominees.

Photo credit: Mickey Bernal/WireImage/Getty Images