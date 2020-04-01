Bobby Bones to Introduce ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund During 'ACM Presents: Our Country'

✖

On Sunday, April 5, CBS will air ACM Presents: Our Country, a special program happening in place of the ACM Awards. The special will feature at-home performances from some of country music's biggest stars, and Bobby Bones will introduce the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund in a special package during the show.

The ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund was created to assist members of the country music industry who are suffering financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The fund will begin with an initial endowment of $250,000 with an additional matching fund against Academy of Country Music partners, sponsors and third-party donors of up to $250,000. Partners, sponsors, and donors include The Bobby Bones Show, FirstNet, Built with AT&T, and Amazon Music.

"ACM Lifting Lives is proud to have a long-standing history of supporting individuals in the Country Music industry who need some assistance getting back on their feet during these unfortunate times, with the Diane Holcomb Emergency Relief Fund," said Lyndsay Cruz, Executive Director of ACM Lifting Lives. "With this new ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund, we hope to help alleviate some of the burden our music community faces; including the musicians, bus drivers, tour crews, songwriters, the list goes on and on during these unprecedented times."

Those in need of funds can apply at ACMLiftingLives.org and those interested in donating as a third-party donor can learn more at ACMLiftingLives.org.

ACM Presents: Our Country will be hosted by Gayle King and will include performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown & John Legend, Luke Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Florida Georgia Line, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Brad Paisley & Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani, Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban. Bryan, Paisley and Rucker will join together to honor the late Kenny Rogers, who died on March 20.

The special will air Sunday, April 5 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. Along with performances, the show will feature conversations with some of the artists participating as well as clips from past ACM Awards moments. A press release shares that the special will be "filled with entertainment, hope and reflection, bringing the healing power of music to Americans at a time when they need it most."

The 2020 ACM Awards have been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 16. The show will be hosted by Urban and will air live from 8-11 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jon Kopaloff