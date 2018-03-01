Country Stars React to Their ACM Awards Nominations

The 2018 ACM Awards nominees were announced on Thursday morning, and this year’s group sees plenty of longtime country favorites and several rising stars in the running for the honors.

Some artists were nominated for the first time this year while others have seen their name on the ballots for years, but it’s safe to say they were all excited to get the news, with many taking to social media to express their gratitude.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hot damn!” Maren Morris tweeted. “Woke up from my post-wisdom teeth haze to find out I’m up for 4 @ACMawards!”

Hot damn! Woke up from my post-wisdom teeth haze to find out I’m up for 4 @ACMawards ! So honored, especially for the Dear Hate nom. Didn’t see that one coming. To Vegas we go! 🎰🎲🏆 #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/ltjXj0o6MR — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 1, 2018

The singer is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and received two nods in the Vocal Event of the Year category — one for her duet with Vince Gill, “Dear Hate,” and one for her feature on Thomas Rhett’s “Craving You.”

“So honored, especially for the Dear Hate nom,” she continued. “Didn’t see that one coming. To Vegas we go!”

Artists like Lady Antebellum, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Kelsea Ballerini also tweeted their thankfulness for the industry recognition.

Eternally grateful to be able to make music for a career. Thanks @ACMawards! https://t.co/C9x1p7nHTY — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) March 1, 2018

ACMs…… HOLY SMOKES!!!!! MAD LOVE TO U ALL THIS MORNING FOR THESE INCREDIBLE NOMINATIONS. I’M EXTREMELY GRATEFUL!!!!!!!!!! – KU #ACMawards — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) March 1, 2018

Ohhhhh goodness. Incredible. Thank you thank you thank you. #female https://t.co/1ZTYjNfQeF — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 1, 2018

Some of the best reactions this year seemed to come from artists with fewer nominations under their belts, including New Female Vocalist of the Year nominee Danielle Bradbery, who shared a visual of her reaction.

Woke up to the news of my FIRST #ACMawards nomination for NEW FEMALE VOCALIST 😭 and I am still in shock. Such an honor to be in this category with @carlypearce @Lauren_Alaina and @RaeLynn 👯‍♀️ Love you ladies so much!!!! I am blessed beyond measure 🙏🏼🙏🏼❤ pic.twitter.com/e3zvcSK7r5 — Danielle Bradbery (@DBradbery) March 1, 2018

New country trio Runaway June was nominated for New Vocal Duo or Group, and it’s safe to say the ladies were excited.

This has made our lives!!! So thankful!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/21LTXP7vIG — Runaway June (@runawayjune) March 1, 2018

New Male Vocalist of the Year nominee Russell Dickerson also shared his feelings with fans in a short Instagram video.

Dickerson’s fellow nominee in the category Brett Young tweeted that he feels like the “luckiest guy alive.”

Recent engagement…today’s nomination…is this what it feels like to be the luckiest guy alive?! Thanks @ACMawards. https://t.co/Eilad0mp5v — Brett Young (@BrettYoungMusic) March 1, 2018

New Female Vocalist of the Year nominee Carly Pearce received her nomination in an unexpected way, hearing the news on a plane and receiving a round of applause from her fellow passengers.

“I can’t put into words how I feel,” she wrote. “THANK YOU #acms !!!!”

See the full list of ACM Awards nominees here.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com