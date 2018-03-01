Country

Country Stars React to Their ACM Awards Nominations

The 2018 ACM Awards nominees were announced on Thursday morning, and this year’s group sees plenty […]

By

The 2018 ACM Awards nominees were announced on Thursday morning, and this year’s group sees plenty of longtime country favorites and several rising stars in the running for the honors.

Some artists were nominated for the first time this year while others have seen their name on the ballots for years, but it’s safe to say they were all excited to get the news, with many taking to social media to express their gratitude.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hot damn!” Maren Morris tweeted. “Woke up from my post-wisdom teeth haze to find out I’m up for 4 @ACMawards!”

The singer is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and received two nods in the Vocal Event of the Year category — one for her duet with Vince Gill, “Dear Hate,” and one for her feature on Thomas Rhett’s “Craving You.”

“So honored, especially for the Dear Hate nom,” she continued. “Didn’t see that one coming. To Vegas we go!”

Artists like Lady Antebellum, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Kelsea Ballerini also tweeted their thankfulness for the industry recognition.

Some of the best reactions this year seemed to come from artists with fewer nominations under their belts, including New Female Vocalist of the Year nominee Danielle Bradbery, who shared a visual of her reaction.

New country trio Runaway June was nominated for New Vocal Duo or Group, and it’s safe to say the ladies were excited.

New Male Vocalist of the Year nominee Russell Dickerson also shared his feelings with fans in a short Instagram video.

Dickerson’s fellow nominee in the category Brett Young tweeted that he feels like the “luckiest guy alive.”

New Female Vocalist of the Year nominee Carly Pearce received her nomination in an unexpected way, hearing the news on a plane and receiving a round of applause from her fellow passengers.

“I can’t put into words how I feel,” she wrote. “THANK YOU #acms !!!!”

See the full list of ACM Awards nominees here.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com

Tagged:
,

Related Posts