Lauren Alaina, Brett Young, Midland Announced as ACM Awards Winners

Lauren Alaina, Brett Young and Midland are official 2018 ACM Awards winners! Each of the winners received a personal phone call from upcoming 2018 ACM Awards show host, Reba McEntire, sharing the good news.

Alaina won New Female Vocalist, winning in the category that also included Danielle Bradbery, Carly Pearce and RaeLynn. Young won New Male Vocalist, beating out Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Devin Dawson and Russell Dickerson, while Midland took the New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year category, which also included High Valley, LOCASH, LANCO and Runaway June.

Alaina had an emotional reaction to her news, sobbing as McEntire tells her she is an ACM Award winner.

“You’re gonna make me cry, now cut that out,” McEntire said as Alaina sobbed. “Honey, I’m so proud for you … and this is what our business needs, more like you.”

After Alaina hung up the phone, she danced around on her bus and hugged her manager and good friend, Trisha McClanahan.

Midland, the trio made up of Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson, initially didn’t believe it when McEntire told them they won.

“We have no words,” Wystrach finally said. “Usually we’re a bunch of smart mouths, quick-witted gentleman, but we have nothing to say. This is unbelievable … We’re still not sure this is real.”

Alaina, Young and Midland will each perform during the live broadcast of the 2018 ACM Awards, which will air from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.

