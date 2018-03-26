Lauren Alaina, Brett Young, Midland Announced as ACM Awards Winners

Lauren Alaina, Brett Young and Midland are official 2018 ACM Awards winners! Each of the winners received a personal phone call from upcoming 2018 ACM Awards show host, Reba McEntire, sharing the good news.

Alaina won New Female Vocalist, winning in the category that also included Danielle Bradbery, Carly Pearce and RaeLynn. Young won New Male Vocalist, beating out Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Devin Dawson and Russell Dickerson, while Midland took the New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year category, which also included High Valley, LOCASH, LANCO and Runaway June.

Alaina had an emotional reaction to her news, sobbing as McEntire tells her she is an ACM Award winner.

Over the weekend @Reba called the ACM New Artist of the Year winners to let them know they had won! Let’s just say our New Female Vocalist of the Year had us all in tears. Congrats @Lauren_Alaina! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/q0DN9jJuje — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 26, 2018

“You’re gonna make me cry, now cut that out,” McEntire said as Alaina sobbed. “Honey, I’m so proud for you … and this is what our business needs, more like you.”

After Alaina hung up the phone, she danced around on her bus and hugged her manager and good friend, Trisha McClanahan.

In case you didn’t know, the ACM for New Male Vocalist of the Year goes to @BrettYoungMusic. Check out his reaction when @Reba broke the news… #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/dWs81CMl1j — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 26, 2018

Midland, the trio made up of Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson, initially didn’t believe it when McEntire told them they won.

The ACM for New Vocal Group of the Year goes to @MidlandOfficial! And yes, that really was @Reba on the phone! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/yfYJptBejW — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 26, 2018

“We have no words,” Wystrach finally said. “Usually we’re a bunch of smart mouths, quick-witted gentleman, but we have nothing to say. This is unbelievable … We’re still not sure this is real.”

Alaina, Young and Midland will each perform during the live broadcast of the 2018 ACM Awards, which will air from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.

