ACM Awards: Miranda Lambert Performs Hits Medley

Miranda Lambert shined on stage during the Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday night in Las Vegas. She sang a medley of her hits, including “Mama’s Broken Heart” and “Kerosene.”

Before the show, Taste of Country shared a brief video from Lambert’s rehearsal. Lambert is also set to perform with George Strait.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m singing a medley of my own songs from like the best over a decade, I guess milestone hits for me and then I get to sing with the King, George Strait,” Lambert said. “That’s always … I get a little glossy-eyed every time I sing with him, so I’m excited.”

Lambert previously revealed that she was given a four-minute block to run through five songs. “Gunpowder and Lead,” “White Liar” and “Little Red Wagon” were also included.

“I am a female artist in this genre that has fought my way, and this medley is a reminder of the last 14 years of music,” Lambert told The Tennessean. “It’s 14 years of milestones and songs that pushed me to a new level in business. People have to remember a hit isn’t a position on a chart, it’s what people sing along to.”

Although Lambert has not released a new solo album since 2016’s The Weight of These Wings, she was still nominated for Female Artist of the Year again. “Drowns The Whiskey,” her duet with Jason Aldean, was also nominated for Music Event of the Year.

Lambert is already the most-awarded artist in ACM Awards history, winning Female Vocalist of the Year for the past eight years. She is working on a new album, which will almost guarantee she could be up for Female Vocalist next year.

“I feel like I’m taking some risks and not being afraid,” Lambert told The Tennessean. “I’m going into fearless mode musically and heart wise. I feel like they go hand-in-hand. I’m jumping out there and taking risks, and I feel good about it. I’m going in and we’re making it, and we’re putting it out as fast as we can.”

With a new single on the horizon, Lambert also announced her ambitious new Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and the other members of Pistol Annies will be joining Lambert as opening acts on the road. The tour kicks off in Connecticut on Sept. 13 and continues through Nov. 23.

Lambert is also performing at several tours and events throughout the summer, including the Country LakeShake Festival in Chicago on June 21 and the CMA Music Festival in Nashville on June 8.

The “Automatic” singer, 35, predicted the tour will be “one of the best” she’s ever done.

Aside from moving on to the next chapter of her career, Lambert has a new love in her life. In January, she married New York City Police Officer Brendan McLoughlin.

Photo credit: Getty Images