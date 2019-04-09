ACM Awards: Maddie & Tae Duet With Cody Johnson Ahead of Ceremony

Country duo Maddie & Tae could have a big night at the Academy of Country Music Awards Sunday, but their time in Las Vegas has already been successful after they met fellow country singer Cody Johnson.

The duo shared a clip of Madison Marlow singing “Diamond In My Pocket” with Johnson during a press event before the show on Saturday. Marlow and Taylor Dye also posed for a photo with Johnson.

“OG @CodyJohnson fans right here! Loving seeing all our friends at the ACM Awards,” the duo wrote on Instagram.

Maddie & Tae, both 23, will be performing during the show. They were also nominated for Duo of the Year, but have some stiff competition. The other nominees are Florida Georgia Line, Dan + Shay, LOCASH and last year’s winners, Brothers Osborne.

Maddie & Tae released their debut single, “Girl in a Country Song,” in 2014, the same year their debut EP was released. They also released their first studio album, Start Here, in 2015 and are planning to release their new EP One Heart to Another on April 26. They will be the opening act for Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty 360 Tour, which kicks off in May.

The young duo found themselves in a difficult position in 2017, when their label, Dot Records, suddenly closed. In 2018, they rebounded and signed to Universal Music’s Mercury Nashville.

“We ended up with a brand-new record label that we love,” Marlow told PopCulture.com last year. “It just feels like home. We finished the album, and we finally released a new single. I cried the day we released the single, because I thought we were never going to be able to put out new music again. When you go through trials, in your life, work, personal, whatever, it makes you appreciate the good times more than you would have if you didn’t go through that.”

Their first album for Mercury will include the single “Die From a Broken Heart,” which they wrote with Deric Ruttan and Jonathan Singleton.

“We kind of started talking about what we were going through, because we wrote this right when we were about to start transitioning labels,” Marlow explained to PopCulture.com. “We were still in the in-between, and we were feeling broken, and feeling defeated at this point in our career. Maybe not like relationship, but in our career we were really, really having a hard time.”

Aside from their new music, Marlow has another reason to celebrate. In June 2018, she got engaged to Jonah Front, her high school sweetheart. She told PopCulture.com they plan to get married in fall 2019.

Maddie & Tae are not ACM freshmen. They were previously nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year in 2014, 2015 and 2016. They were also nominated for New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year in 2015 and 2016.

As for Johnson, he released his most recent album, Ain’t Nothin’ To It, in January. The album topped the Billboard Country Music chart.

The ACM Awards begin at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: Steve Jennings/WireImage/Getty Images