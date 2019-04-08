ACM Awards: Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Was Mistaken for a Seat Filler

Kelly Clarkson was both a performer and a nominee at Sunday night’s ACM Awards, but not everyone knows she is famous. The American Idol alum revealed on Twitter that someone mistakenly thought she was a seat filler – a volunteer who fills empty seats when artists leave their own seat to perform or accept an award – and was politely asked to move.

The greatest thing by far that happened to me tonight was being asked to move because some guy thought I was a seat filler at the ACM’s tonight 🤣😂 #CantWinEmAll 💁🏼‍♀️ literally, it made my night because he was so serious, and I just politely said no hahaha!! pic.twitter.com/LuQDloKgR3 — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) April 8, 2019

“The greatest thing by far that happened to me tonight was being asked to move because some guy thought I was a seat filler at the ACM’s tonight,” Clarkson shared on Twitter. “Literally, it made my night because he was so serious, and I just politely said no hahaha!!”

Clarkson actually took the stage twice during the live broadcast, to perform her 2010 duet, “Don’t You Wanna Stay” with Jason Aldean, as part of his medley of hits prior to accepting the Artist of the Decade honor, as well as with Dan + Shay, for their collaboration with Clarkson on “Keeping Score,” which was nominated for an ACM Award for Music Event of the Year.

Clarkson isn’t immune to people being unaware of her level of fame. The singer just revealed that her own children, 4-year-old River and Remy, 2, are also unimpressed with her superstar status, recalling a recent rehearsal before the end of her Meaning of Life Tour, when her daughter and son gave their famous mom some harsh criticism.

“I wasn’t singing full out because it’s, like, three days in a row and then we have four days in a row for the show, so I was holding back,” Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight. “She was like, ‘Mommy, you know when you’re on stage and you were singing?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, baby.’ I was thinking like a compliment was about to come. She was like, ‘Yeah, I was really bored.’”

Clarkson seems like an unlikely candidate to not be considered a superstar. The Texas native is currently serving her second season as a coach on The Voice, and will kick off her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, this fall.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jeff Kravitz