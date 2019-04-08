ACM Awards: Keith Urban Shares Thank-You Video After Entertainer of the Year Win

Keith Urban was crowned Entertainer of the Year during the ACM Awards on Sunday night in Las Vegas, with the Australian singer taking home the night’s top prize for the first time.

After the show, he shared a video of himself and wife Nicole Kidman holding the envelope containing Urban’s name, with an astounded Kidman saying, “Oh my god!”

“Thank you so much, ACMs, for this,” Urban told the camera. “All the fans, country radio, all the country platforms.” Kidman then chimed in, saying, “Country music, you’ve been so good to my husband, to me. We are so grateful, we love you so much.”

“Life-changing,” her husband continued. “Country is driving and exploding all over the globe, and it’s because it’s a beautiful, big, rich tapestry of so many things, and I am just so grateful to be a part of it. Thank you, I love you guys, God bless.”

During his acceptance speech during the show, Urban thanked Kidman as well as the couple’s two daughters, Sunday and Faith.

“Baby girl, I love you so much,” he said, gesturing to his wife in the audience. “My team, thank you to every one of you. To the fans out there, you are amazing. You have no idea how much you mean to me. No idea.”

“Baby girl, I love you,” he continued. “Our girls, Sunday and Faith, who are at home watching right now…Country radio, I love you so much. Thank you so much. God bless every one of you.”

Backstage, the 51-year-old reflected on his previous nominations for the award and shared his thoughts on finally taking home the trophy.

“I’ve been nominated nine times, so at some point, I’d come to terms and accepted that the nomination is the award,” he said. “I don’t know why things go that way sometimes. I love what I get to do; I put everything into it. But I know all the others do too, so thank you God. Really.”

The singer added the support means even more to him following the experimental nature of his previous two records.

“I guess what it is is the support I get for going on these creative adventures I go on,” he said. “I feel pulled to particular music when I’m creating, and I don’t know where it goes sometimes, but I just wander along and float, and see where it goes. Sometimes it wanders off to a place I haven’t been before, and I don’t expect that people will support it necessarily.”

“So when it happens like that, and I get to make a record like Graffiti U, or particularly Ripcord, those two records, and they get supported the way they have, it’s an incredible feeling, for any artist.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019