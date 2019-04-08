ACM Awards: Chris Lane Hints at Wedding Bells With ‘Bachelor’ Alum Lauren Bushnell

Chris Lane and his girlfriend, former Bachelor contestant Lauren Bushnell, will be getting married soon, the country singer hinted before the Academy of Country Music Awards kicked off Sunday night. The couple are already talking about their wedding, even though they are not engaged yet.

“I think she wants a smaller wedding,” Lane told PEOPLE on the red carpet. “So once we get to that point, whatever she wants, I’m down for.”

Lane, 34, also told Entertainment Tonight he is “working on” how he will propose and said it might come this year. The “I Don’t Know About You” said the proposal will be “100 percent” traditional.

“I’m a country boy, that’s how you’re supposed to do it,” the Kernersville, North Carolina native said.

Bushnell recently moved from Los Angeles to Nashville to live with Lane, which made him a little nervous.

“I’m a really clean person, so I thought to myself ‘All right, is this a good idea? Because if she’s not, this could be a deal breaker,’ ” Lane told PEOPLE. “The verdict is: She’s actually even more clean than I am, and she’s a great cook. So we make a great team. She cooks, I clean.”

Their decision to live together actually inspired the couple to put the pause button on getting engaged. They wanted to take one “bit step” at a time, Lane told Entertainment Tonight in February.

“I think early in our relationship we’ll keep going the way that we are and we’ll see what happens… It’s all kind of happened, I guess, pretty rapidly, but in a good way,” Lane said. “We’re both a little bit older, so I think sometimes when you’re older you know what you want and it’s easier to move along a lot faster.”

Bushnell and Lane made their public debut as a couple in November 2018, when they went to the 66th annual BMI Music Awards in Nashville.

Lane was nominated for the New Male Vocalist of the Year award at the 2017 ACM Awards. His hits include “Fix,” “For Her” and “Take Back Home Girl” with Tori Kelly.

Bushnell won The Bachelor Season 20, becoming engaged to Ben Higgins. The former couple starred in their own spin-off series Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, which lasted a season before they broke up in 2017.

“I feel like everything is great right now,” Lane told Taste of Country last week. “I’m having one of the biggest songs I ever had [“I Don’t Know About You”] and adding a new relationship and finding someone I absolutely love and someone that I have no doubts that I’m going to marry one day is definitely exciting.”

Photo credit: Jason Kempin/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM