ACM Awards Announce New Date After Rescheduling Due to Coronavirus

The 2020 ACM Awards have a new date, this time in September, after being forced to reschedule over coronavirus concerns. The live televised ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Academy of Country Music (ACM) (@acmawards) on Mar 23, 2020 at 6:30am PDT

Keith Urban is still planning on making his debut as a host, although performers and presenters have yet to be confirmed with the new date. Urban, who is the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year, is nominated for one trophy, for Male Artist of the Year. The decision to postpone the ceremony was a difficult one, but one the Academy of Country Music felt was necessary for the safety of the artists and attendees.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The ACM Awards is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community,” ACM CEO Damon Whiteside said in a statement announcing the news. “This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely.”

The ACM Awards will still host an event on the original date of April 5. ACM Presents: Our Country will still air at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, but will instead feature several artists performing acoustic versions of their hits from the comfort of their own homes.

“Music has always served as a powerful form of hope and solidarity during challenging times,” Amy Thurlow, Dick Clark Productions President, said in a statement. “It’s our privilege to offer audiences an uplifting message through music as well as a look back at some of the best moments in ACM Awards history.”

“Broadcast television and music have always been mediums that bring people together,” added Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment. “From their living rooms to yours, CBS is pleased to partner with the ACM and dick clark productions to have some of today’s biggest country artists connect with and entertain fans in an intimate way while allowing everyone to stay safe.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Frazer Harrison