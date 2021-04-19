ACM Awards 2021: Miranda Lambert and Elle King Kick off the Night

By Alyssa Fikse

Miranda Lambert and Elle King opened Sunday night's American Country Music Awards ceremony with a bang, performing their duet "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)." The charismatic duo brought the same energy to their on-stage performance that they did to their '80s themed music video to the delight of their fans, who were digging this performance online.

King spoke to Taste of Country magazine ahead of the show, explaining that she was "super nervous" about her performance, and "on top of that, I'm pregnant, so it's just a lot of emotions," she explained. "Honestly, it's more exciting than anything else," King said. "There's a lot going into that, on top of, the world is starting to wake up, and just the fact that we get to be working, and we are singing and performing our song for the first time ... this is really exciting."

"I've never opened any [awards] show," she tells us. "So it's a lot going on. It's awesome, but it's more excitement than anything. I'm just happy to be here." Was King up to the task? Twitter seems to think so.

"Elle King and Miranda is a POWER duo," tweeted one viewer.

prevnext

"I want a whole album from Elle King and Miranda Lambert," wrote another fan.

prevnext

"The world needs an entire Elle King country album and she knows it," echoed another Twitter user.

prevnext

"Award for longest fringe goes to Miranda and Elle King. Also, they sound AMAZING!" tweeted one viewer.

prevnext

"Get your covid vaccines so I can see Miranda Lambert and Elle King sing Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) live," wrote one hopeful viewer.

prevnext

"It’s Elle King’s confidence for me, you’re working that baby bump girl," cheered another fan.

prevnext
0comments

Fans couldn't get enough of this duo's performance. "Nailed it, we loved it," wrote one viewer.

prev
Start the Conversation

of