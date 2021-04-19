ACM Awards 2021: Miranda Lambert and Elle King Kick off the Night
Miranda Lambert and Elle King opened Sunday night's American Country Music Awards ceremony with a bang, performing their duet "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)." The charismatic duo brought the same energy to their on-stage performance that they did to their '80s themed music video to the delight of their fans, who were digging this performance online.
King spoke to Taste of Country magazine ahead of the show, explaining that she was "super nervous" about her performance, and "on top of that, I'm pregnant, so it's just a lot of emotions," she explained. "Honestly, it's more exciting than anything else," King said. "There's a lot going into that, on top of, the world is starting to wake up, and just the fact that we get to be working, and we are singing and performing our song for the first time ... this is really exciting."
"I've never opened any [awards] show," she tells us. "So it's a lot going on. It's awesome, but it's more excitement than anything. I'm just happy to be here." Was King up to the task? Twitter seems to think so.
"Elle King and Miranda is a POWER duo," tweeted one viewer.
Elle King. Miranda Lambert. The amount of talent on the stage right now. #ACMAwards— Libby Cunningham (@LibSCunningham) April 19, 2021
"I want a whole album from Elle King and Miranda Lambert," wrote another fan.
That’s how you kick it off 🦋💖 Love me some Miranda Lambert, and Elle King slayed as well #ACMAwards pic.twitter.com/QIc5Ffrx8F— Scarlett Von Ivy 🧚🏼♀️ (@MollyThaMaid) April 19, 2021
"The world needs an entire Elle King country album and she knows it," echoed another Twitter user.
I also love this song and this Miranda and Elle King performance is everything #ACMAwards— Cody Melissa Godwin (@MsCodyGodwin) April 19, 2021
"Award for longest fringe goes to Miranda and Elle King. Also, they sound AMAZING!" tweeted one viewer.
Never paid attention to Elle King until I saw her open for The Chicks in Louisville. She's a boss and should be a much, much bigger star than she is. #ACMAwards— Country Universe (@CountryUniverse) April 19, 2021
"Get your covid vaccines so I can see Miranda Lambert and Elle King sing Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) live," wrote one hopeful viewer.
Okay yes Miranda and Elle King in their fringe 😎👏🏻— Elaina Strother (@elainastrother4) April 19, 2021
"It’s Elle King’s confidence for me, you’re working that baby bump girl," cheered another fan.
These two sure know how to make an entrance. 😍💥 Catch @mirandalambert & @ElleKingMusic's performance at the #ACMawards TONIGHT at 8/7c – only on @CBS & @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/frNkuYqITi— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 18, 2021
Fans couldn't get enough of this duo's performance. "Nailed it, we loved it," wrote one viewer.
I just want to watch that again and again... @MirandaLambert @ElleKing #ACMAwards pic.twitter.com/sFeco1aHSw— Stage Right Secrets (@StageRights) April 19, 2021