ACM Awards 2021: Miranda Lambert and Elle King Kick off the Night

Miranda Lambert and Elle King opened Sunday night's American Country Music Awards ceremony with a bang, performing their duet "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)." The charismatic duo brought the same energy to their on-stage performance that they did to their '80s themed music video to the delight of their fans, who were digging this performance online.

King spoke to Taste of Country magazine ahead of the show, explaining that she was "super nervous" about her performance, and "on top of that, I'm pregnant, so it's just a lot of emotions," she explained. "Honestly, it's more exciting than anything else," King said. "There's a lot going into that, on top of, the world is starting to wake up, and just the fact that we get to be working, and we are singing and performing our song for the first time ... this is really exciting."

"I've never opened any [awards] show," she tells us. "So it's a lot going on. It's awesome, but it's more excitement than anything. I'm just happy to be here." Was King up to the task? Twitter seems to think so.