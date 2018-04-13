Everything We Know About the ACM Awards

The 2018 ACM Awards will take place on Sunday in Las Vegas, and country’s biggest stars are currently descending on the city in preparation for the annual event.

While we don’t know who’s going to take home most of the major awards, including the coveted Entertainer of the Year, there are a few things fans can be sure about heading into the show.

Below, everything we know so far about this year’s ACM Awards.

Reba McEntire is hosting.

KFC’s newest spokesperson will host the show for the 15th time this year. The star has hosted the awards show 14 times since the late 1980s, most recently hosting in 2012 alongside Blake Shelton.

“I really enjoy hosting,” McEntire told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s very exciting, I love live television. So, to be able to know the ins and outs and who’s doing what and be there for the rehearsals … it’s just fun.”

The show is packed with performances.

On Friday, singer Chris Janson was added to the lineup of names slated to take the stage at the event, rounding out an impressive list.

Previously announced performers include Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Kelly Clarkson, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Alan Jackson, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire, Julia Michaels, Midland, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Bebe Rexha, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Brett Young and Chris Young.

Carrie Underwood will return.

The singer is set to make her first public appearance since suffering a fall outside her home in November that required her to get 40 to 50 stitches in her face. She will perform her new single, “Cry Pretty,” which was released this week.

The presenters are plentiful.

It was also announced on Friday that Sugarland will be presenting at the ceremony, with the duo continuing their comeback before heading out on tour. They will join previously announced presenters David Boreanaz, Drew Brees, AJ Buckley, Cam, Sam Elliott, Eve, Ashton Kutcher, Dustin Lynch, Nancy O’Dell, Rebecca Romijn, Max Thieriot and Lindsey Vonn.

Multiple winners have already been announced.

Ahead of the show, multiple winners have already been announced, with host Reba McEntire calling Lauren Alaina, Brett Young and Midland to share that they had won New Female Vocalist, New Male Vocalist and New Duo or Vocal Group of the Year, respectively.

The 2018 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 15 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Getty / Mickey Bernal