2021 Volunteer Jam Announced as Tribute to Charlie Daniels

Charlie Daniels started his Volunteer Jam concerts in 1974, and the annual tradition is now continuing as a tribute to Daniels after the musician's death in July. The 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels, will be held on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, starting at 7 p.m. CT.

ALABAMA, Ricky Skaggs, Old Crow Medicine Show, Junior Brown and Cece Winans have been added to the previously announced lineup, which includes The Marshall Tucker Band, Chris Janson, Charley Pride, Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers, Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson, Cowboy Troy, Delbert McClinton, Keb' Mo', The Outlaws, 38 Special, The Allman Betts Band, Cedric Burnside, Jenny Tolman, the Atlanta Rhythm Section, Travis Denning, Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee, Rhett Akins, Scooter Brown Band, The SteelDrivers, Pure Prairie League and comedian Dusty Slay. The Charlie Daniels Band will also perform.

Daniels' wife, Hazel Daniels, shared that she thinks her husband would be thrilled with the planned show. "I am forever grateful for all of the love and support Charlie Jr. and I have received since Charlie’s passing," she said in a statement. "Charlie would be excited and extremely proud that his Volunteer Jam would continue. I want to express my sincere thanks to the artists paying tribute to Charlie."

Tickets for the show are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com and the Bridgestone Arena box office, and event organizers are donating 500 concert tickets to volunteers who have participated in recent emergency relief efforts across Middle Tennessee. Emergency relief volunteers may contact taylor.freeman@outbackpresents.com for ticket requests.

"Charlie's entire day, week, year, and life revolved around his faith, family, and his cherished live performances," said Daniels' longtime manager David Corlew. "We, as a team, 24-7, were focused on that two hours of his day, the part he loved most. There's no better way to honor and continue his legacy than to do a show with The CDB, their music, the artists, family, friends and fans. We got this."

Daniels' son, Charlie Jr., previously opened up about how he plans to continue his father's legacy in a post on Daniels' website, where he shared that Daniels' team still has "anniversaries, birthdays, new merchandise and music to offer" and that Volunteer Jam will "likely morph into a tribute show." "So, this isn’t the end, it’s just a new direction for everyone, but dad’s music will survive long after his passing," he wrote. "We will keep his legacy alive, and do our best to extend it and keep it going for future generations of fans."