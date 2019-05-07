2019 CMT Music Awards Nominees Announced

This year’s CMT Music Awards will take place on June 5 in Nashville, Tennessee, and the nominees were announced on Tuesday, May 7.

Five artists led the pack with three nominations each — Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Zac Brown Band — while plenty of other stars including Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean and Eric Church all scored multiple nods.

The show will be hosted by Little Big Town for the second consecutive year and gives fans the chance to vote for their favorite music videos at vote.cmt.com, with the results coming in one day before CMA Fest kicks off in Music City on June 6.

Scroll through to see who has the chance to take home a buckle trophy this year.

Male Video of the Year

Cole Swindell – “Break Up in the End”

Eric Church – “Desperate Man”

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert – “Drowns the Whiskey”

Kane Brown – “Lose It”

Kenny Chesney – “Get Along”

Luke Bryan – “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset”

Thomas Rhett – “Life Changes”

Female Video of the Year

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Carly Pearce – “Closer to You”

Carrie Underwood – “Love Wins”

Kacey Musgraves – “Space Cowboy”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Maren Morris – “GIRL”

Miranda Lambert – “Keeper of the Flame”

Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne – “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)”

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Florida Georgia Line – “Simple”

Locash – “Feels Like a Party”

Maddie & Tae – “Friends Don’t”

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift – “Babe”

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Ashley McBryde – “Girl Goin’ Nowhere (At Marathon Music Works)”

Jimmie Allen – “Best Shot”

Jordan Davis – “Take It From Me”

Mitchell Tenpenny – “Drunk Me”

Morgan Wallen – “Whiskey Glasses”

Runaway June – “Buy My Own Drinks”

Tenille Townes – “Somebody’s Daughter”

Collaborative Video of the Year

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell – “What Happens in a Small Town”

Darius Rucker feat. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Charles Kelley – “Straight to Hell”

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne – “Burning Man”

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert – “Drowns the Whiskey”

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels – “Coming Home”

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift – “Babe”

CMT Performance of the Year

Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor – “Let You Be Right (From CMT Crossroads)”

Boyz II Men and Brett Young – “Motownphilly (From CMT Crossroads)”

Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Gladys Knight – “I Can’t Make You Love Me” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)

Luke Combs and Leon Bridges – “Beautiful Crazy (From CMT Crossroads)”

Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile – “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)”

Zac Brown Band and Shawn Mendes – “Keep Me in Mind (From CMT Crossroads)”

Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood – “Cry Pretty”

Chris Janson – “Drunk Girl”

Cole Swindell – “Break Up in the End”

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne – “Burning Man”

Eric Church – “Desperate Man”

Florida Georgia Line – “Simple”

Kacey Musgraves – “Rainbow”

Kane Brown – “Good as You”

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels – “Coming Home”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Luke Combs – “She Got the Best of Me”

Maren Morris – “GIRL”

Zac Brown Band – “Someone I Used to Know”

Photo Credit: Getty / Ethan Miller