2019 CMA Awards Nominations Announced

The nominees for the 2019 CMA Awards were announced on Wednesday, Aug. 28, with Jimmie Allen and Ashley McBryde reading off the first round of names on Good Morning America. They were followed by Morgan and Wallen and Midland, who headed to Billboard to share the rest of the nominees, which include industry heavyweights like Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood and more.
Scroll through to see all the nominations as they’re announced and tune in to see who wins when the 53rd annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
Cody Johnson
Ashley McBryde
Midland
Carly Pearce
Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Desperate Man, Eric Church
GIRL, Maren Morris
Single of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“GIRL,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton
“Speechless,” Dan + Shay
Song of the Year
“Beautiful Crazy,” performed by Luke Combs, written by Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III and Robert Williford
“GIRL,” performed by Maren Morris, written by Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons and Greg Kurstin
“God’s Country,” performed by Blake Shelton, written by Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt and Michael Hardy
“Rainbow,” performed by Kacey Musgraves, written by Kacey Musgraves, Natalie Hemby and Shane McAnally
“Tequila,” performed by Dan + Shay, written by Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon and Jordan Reynolds
Music Video of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne
“GIRL,” Maren Morris
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves
“Some of It,” Eric Church
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor, fiddle
Paul Franklin, steel guitar
Mac McAnally, guitar
Ilya Toshinsky, banjo/guitar
Derek Wells, guitar
Musical Event of the Year
“All My Favorite People” — Maren Morris feat. Brothers Osborne
“Brand New Man” — Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs
“Dive Bar” — Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton
“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
“What Happens In A Small Town” — Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell
