2019 CMA Awards Nominations Announced

The nominees for the 2019 CMA Awards were announced on Wednesday, Aug. 28, with Jimmie Allen and Ashley McBryde reading off the first round of names on Good Morning America. They were followed by Morgan and Wallen and Midland, who headed to Billboard to share the rest of the nominees, which include industry heavyweights like Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood and more.

Scroll through to see all the nominations as they’re announced and tune in to see who wins when the 53rd annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Ashley McBryde

Midland

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Desperate Man, Eric Church

GIRL, Maren Morris

Single of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“GIRL,” Maren Morris

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay

Song of the Year

“Beautiful Crazy,” performed by Luke Combs, written by Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III and Robert Williford

“GIRL,” performed by Maren Morris, written by Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons and Greg Kurstin

“God’s Country,” performed by Blake Shelton, written by Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt and Michael Hardy

“Rainbow,” performed by Kacey Musgraves, written by Kacey Musgraves, Natalie Hemby and Shane McAnally

“Tequila,” performed by Dan + Shay, written by Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon and Jordan Reynolds

Music Video of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne

“GIRL,” Maren Morris

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves

“Some of It,” Eric Church

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, fiddle

Paul Franklin, steel guitar

Mac McAnally, guitar

Ilya Toshinsky, banjo/guitar

Derek Wells, guitar

Musical Event of the Year

“All My Favorite People” — Maren Morris feat. Brothers Osborne

“Brand New Man” — Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“Dive Bar” — Garth Brooks & Blake Shelton

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“What Happens In A Small Town” — Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt