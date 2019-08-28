2019 CMA Awards: Carrie Underwood Feels ‘Beyond Blessed’ for Triple Nominations

Carrie Underwood has three more reasons to look forward to the 2019 CMA Awards! The singer was nominated in three categories, for Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year (for Cry Pretty) and the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year.

“Can’t wait until November 13th!!!” Underwood gushed on social media. “I’m feeling beyond blessed and so happy this morning! Thanks @cma for the wonderful news!!! #CMAAwards #CountryMusicIsAwesome”

Underwood shares the Entertainer of the Year nomination with Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban. Underwood has been nominated a total of 34 times and won seven awards. This is her second nomination in the Entertainer of the Year category, and marks the first time a female has been nominated for the Entertainer trophy since 2016, the first year Underwood was nominated in the category. A woman has not taken home an Entertainer of the Year prize since Taylor Swift won it in 2011.

Underwood will return as host of the CMA Awards for the 12th year in a row, with 2019 marking the first year she will host the show without Brad Paisley. Instead, Underwood will helm the show alongside guest hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire.

“So thankful to the @cma for wanting to honor the women of Country Music for this year’s #CMAAwards!” Underwood said after the news of the new lineup was announced. “I couldn’t be more excited to get to stand up there with 2 of my personal heroes… @reba and @dollyparton are trailblazers, icons and legends. We’re gonna make Country Music proud on November 13th! #DreamComeTrue #WomenOfCountryMusic #Sheroes.”

The mother of two will soon hit the road to return for the second leg of her Cry Pretty Tour 360, with Maddie & Tae (nominated for one CMA Award for Duo of the Year) and Runaway June both resuming their roles as the opening acts on her massive tour. The Cry Pretty Tour 360 will launch on Sept. 10 in San Diego, California.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

