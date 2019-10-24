2019 American Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown Among Artists Receiving Multiple Nods

The 2019 American Music Awards were just announced, with Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Dan + Shay receiving multiple nominations! Combs received three nods, including in the all-genre New Artist of the Year. Dan + Shay also received three nods, while Underwood and Brown each received two nominations.

In addition to the New Artist category, Combs is also nominated for Favorite Male Artist – Country and Favorite Song, Country, for “Beautiful Crazy.” Underwood is nominated for Favorite Female Artist – Country, and Favorite Album – Country, for Cry Pretty.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brown is nominated for both Favorite Male Artist – Country, and Favorite Album – Country, for Experiment. Dan + Shay is nominated for Favorite Duo or Group – Country, Favorite Album, for their eponymous third record and Favorite Song, for “Speechless.”

Thomas Rhett is the only other artist nominated for Favorite Male Artist – Country, while Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini share the Favorite Female Artist – Country with Underwood. Other Favorite Duo or Group – Country nominees are Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion.

Joining Combs and Dan + Shay in the Favorite Song – Country category is Blake Shelton, with his monster hit, “God’s Country.“

Although not in country categories, Billy Ray Cyrus is nominated four times. The 58-year-old and Lil Nas X received nominations for their “Old Town Road” collaboration for Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop, Collaboration of the Year, Favorite Music Video and Favorite Song – Pop/Rock.

Post Malone received the most nominations overall, with seven nominations, followed by Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish, who each received six nods. Taylor Swift is nominated in five categories.

Only a couple weeks before the American Music Awards will be the CMA Awards, where Underwood is nominated in three categories, including Entertainer of the Year, and will also host, with help from Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

“It’s definitely gonna be heartfelt,” Underwood previously said via PEOPLE. “I love the fact that there’s a theme happening. I hope that’s kind of something that maybe we adopt for future CMAs.”

“I feel like Dolly and Reba are both so good at those one-liners that just kill,” she added. “I can’t imagine there not being some of those in there.”

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The American Music Awards will air on Sunday, Nov. 24, also on ABC. See a complete list of nominations on the event’s website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Steve Granitz