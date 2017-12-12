ACM Awards Announce Date, Venue Change in 2018

The Academy of Country Music Awards are changing dates, and venues, for 2018! The 53rd annual ACM Awards will be held on Sunday, April 15, instead of the first weekend of April that the ceremony has typically been held, and will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, instead of last year’s T-Mobile Arena.

More information about performers, Party for a Cause events, and other activities will be announced at a later date. Nominations will be announced closer to the event.

Last year’s ACM Awards crowned Thomas Rhett as Male Vocalist of the Year, Miranda Lambert as Female Vocalist of the Year, and Jason Aldean as the Entertainer of the Year, marking Aldean’s second consecutive year to take the night’s highest honor.

“To win it once, I was extremely happy and very honored, and to win it back-to-back years,” Aldean said after his win (quote via The Boot). “I’m at a loss for words. I’m just extremely happy and just proud of my whole crew … It’s a group award — there’s a lot of people back there I was just celebrating with, so it’s just really cool.”

Tickets for the 53rd annual ACM Awards will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Dec.14 at AXS.com. The event will air live beginning on April 15 at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.