New Names in the List of Nominees For This Year’s 2018 ACM Awards Nominees

The 53rd Annual ACM Awards nominees were announced today, with a few of the expected names, including Chris Stapleton, Luke Bryan and Keith Urban in the list of nominees, along with a few surprises.

The reigning Entertainer of the Year, Jason Aldean, is nominated for the night’s biggest honor, sharing the category with Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban. Both Bryan and Urban were also nominated in the category last year.

New Female Vocalist of the Year sees three new names: Danielle Bradbery, Carly Pearce and RaeLynn. Morris won the trophy last year, and went on to have one of the biggest careers of any artist, male or female, in 2017.

Kane Brown returns to the New Male Vocalist of the Year category. He was nominated last year, along with Brett Young, who is also nominated this year. The New Male Vocalist category also includes Luke Combs, Devin Dawson and Russell Dickerson, all worthy contenders.

Vocal Duo of the Year once again has Florida Georgia Line nominated, a category they have been nominated in every year since 2013, and won three times, with Brothers Osborne, also nominated, taking the trophy last year. Other nominees this year include Dan+Shay, LOCASH and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum and Old Dominion are again among the nominees for Vocal Group of the Year, along with Midland and LANCO. LBT have won in the category for three years, as have Lady A.

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year has some exciting new names this year! Only one of the acts, LOCASH, return to the category in 2018, vying for the title along with High Valley, LANCO, Midland and Runaway June.

The 2018 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 15, at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Instagram/CarlyPearce