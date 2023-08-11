19-Year-Old Dies in Tragic Accident at Country Music Festival

It's been reported that tragedy recently struck a Washington state country music festival. PEOPLE reports that, on Aug. 3, 19-year-old Carson Santos of Puyallup, Washington was killed in a terrible accident. According to police, Santos was killed when he attempted to jump onto a boat trailer that was being pulled by a Toyota Tundra.

In a Facebook post, the Grant County Sheriff's Office identified the driver as 23-year-old Dylan Guido of Roseburg, OR. "He was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the collision," the sheriff's office stated. "We deeply regretfully report an unfortunate incident that occurred on August 4, 2023, during the Watershed Festival at the Pivot at the Gorge Campground in rural George, WA. Grant County Deputies received a report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, which was a tragic accident."

"An adult male from Roseburg, Oregon, was driving a Toyota Tundra towing a wake surfing boat near the Pivot when the incident happened," the statement continued. "Carson Santos, a 19-year-old from Puyallup, Washington, was running beside the boat trailer when he tried to jump onto the tongue of the trailer. Unfortunately, he lost his footing and fell to the ground, resulting in the boat trailer running over him. AMR and CrowdRx immediately responded to the scene, providing necessary medical assistance to Santos. However, despite their best efforts, he later succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision after being flown to Central Washington Hospital by Airlift Northwest."

"The driver and his passengers cooperated and remained at the scene while the Grant County Sheriff's Office Motor Traffic Unit investigated the incident," the statement concluded. "We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of both the driver and Carson during this difficult time. Sheriff Joe Kriete has requested that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers."

In the wake of Santos' tragic death, a GoFundMe has been started to help his family with the financial strains that come with losing a loved one. "Please help support the Santos Family during this difficult time as they grieve the unexpected loss of their son and brother," the fundraiser description reads. "Carson was, unfortunately, involved in a tragic motor vehicle accident on Friday 8/4, and was life-flighted to a nearby hospital. Sadly, efforts to stabilize Carson's injuries were unsuccessful."

"This tremendous loss has left the family stunned and completely devastated," the description continues. "Carson was kind, had a fun, loving, contagious personality, big ambitions and the unique ability to talk with anyone. He always had a smile on his face and left others with the same."

"Carson has left a huge impact on his family, friends and his community and he will be deeply missed. All donations will go directly to the Santos Family to cover medical expenses, memorial costs and any additional financial needs in the months to come," the GoFundMe description concludes. "Thank you in advance for your love and support!"