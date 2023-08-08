Country Singers Set Benefit Concert for Abortion Access

Country superstars help fight for reproductive freedom. Together with the non-profit organization NOISE FOR NOW, Nashville's best musicians have announced NOISE FOR NOW: Benefit Concert for Abortion Access, a concert featuring Sierra Ferrell, Nikki Lane, and many others, scheduled for Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on Sept. 6, 2018, in Nashville, Tenessee. Proceeds from the event will benefit Access Reproductive Care Southeast and CHOICES: Center for Reproductive Health. Among those scheduled to perform on what is sure to be a powerful evening are Aaron Lee Tasjan, Andrew Leahey, Caroline Spence, Charlotte Sands, Caroline Spence, Eric Slick, Fancy Hagood, Jaime Wyatt, Jamie Lidell & Rob Burger, Katie Pruitt, Kyshona, Michaela Anne and Tristen. Currently, tickets are available here for $35 in advance and $40 on the day of the show.

NOISE FOR NOW facilitates connections between artists, entertainers, and grassroots organizations working on Reproductive Justice, including abortion access, and provides them with financial support. The organization calls itself "the link between touring musicians, progressive promoters, athletes, artists and local reproductive rights organizations in cities across the country." Through its organization of benefit events and campaigns, NOISE FOR NOW says it "provides opportunities for artists and entertainers to use their talent to raise money and send a clear message that Reproductive Rights are human rights." 90% of the money raised by NOISE FOR NOW goes directly to organizations working on reproductive justice, health, and rights. 10% of funds raised go towards covering organizational expenses for the non-profit.

(Photo: Noise For Now)

After launching in 2017, Noise For Now has been instrumental in spearheading numerous fundraising efforts to benefit grassroots organizations that work in the area of reproductive justice and has distributed over $1.2 million to these organizations as a direct result of its fundraising efforts. Their collaboration with Good Music last fall resulted in the release of the cross-genre benefit compilation Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All, which features covers by Kim Gordon and tracks by Wet Leg, Sleater-Kinney, Maya Hawke, Cat Power, Tegan and Sara, Soccer Mommy, among others. During its first 24 hours, the 49-track compilation grossed more than $230,000. As part of its annual NOISE FOR NOW Art Fundraiser and July 23rd Benefit Concert in Woodstock, NY, the organization raised $15,000 during Upstate Art Weekend in New York State between Amanda Palmer, Daniel Rossen (Grizzly Bear), and more during the Upstate Art Weekend. Find more information about upcoming and past NOISE FOR NOW fundraisers here.