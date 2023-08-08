Country Singer's Tennessee Home Shot at While He and Wife Were Inside

Country singer Austin Burke and his pregnant wife, Lexy Burke, were shocked after a bullet tore through their Nashville home on Sunday night. Surveillance cameras at the home captured audio recordings of the gun being loaded, cocked, and fired by the suspect. While Lexy was taking a bath upstairs, Austin was sitting on the couch when a single gunshot was heard. In addition to being both 29 years old, the couple is expecting their first child in the fall and claims they felt the house shake when the shot went off. A country singer with over 200 million streams on Spotify, Austin recalled on social media (via Daily Mail) the fear he felt after calling the cops, telling fans he thought the noise was his wife falling in the shower. Once the couple realized this wasn't the case, they viewed the camera footage and heard the terrifying audio. The gunman, who is still at large, left behind a bullet hole on the exterior of the three-bedroom home as evidence of their visit.

Austin shared details of the incident on Instagram Sunday and Monday (via Daily Mail). "Someone shot my house up tonight," he wrote on his social media late Sunday night. 'Was sitting on the couch right by where the bullet went in,' it continued, adding that Lexy was "ok just very shaken up." Austin assured his followers, "Thankful it was just the house and not one of us." After half a day, the Buy You a Drink singer provided a more detailed description of what occurred and how police handled it. According to the post, "Last night, I was sitting on the couch while Lexy was upstairs taking a bath. We both started hearing gunshots and then our entire house rattled. "Initially," Austin continued, "I thought Lexy had fallen and she thought the same about me. "Once we realized that we were both physically okay, we looked at our cameras and heard someone load, cock and shoot at our house. "We immediately contacted the Metro Police Department and when they arrived, they were looking over the exterior of our home with flashlights. Right away, one of the officers noticed the bullet hole." "To know that someone fired at our home in the middle of the night with my pregnant wife inside," Austin wrote, "is incredibly unsettling."

Chilling security footage captured audio of the gunshot. 😳 https://t.co/RlwCMxfWav — TMZ (@TMZ) August 8, 2023

In a photograph taken Monday, TMZ showed the hole in the awning of the modest, 1,836 square-foot home. The soon-to-be father added that he was at a loss as to who fired the unsettling shot, citing how they took the time to carefully load and fire the weapon at the home while remaining out of view. Nashville police told TMZ officers responded to the couple's home for a report of shots fired over the weekend. They noted that no arrests have been made, and the case is still under investigation. The incident comes months after Lexy, who married Austin in 2019, revealed they are expecting a boy this fall, with their due date coming soon. Unlike her husband, Lexy did not share details about the shooting on social media, and she has not posted to TikTok since late June. The statement from her husband added, "I'm just so thankful that Lexy, our unborn child and dogs are safe. I wouldn't wish this kind of uneasiness on anyone. Thank you to Metro Police for arriving quickly and doing everything they could to calm our nerves and make us feel more at ease last night."