10 of the Best Garth Brooks Songs

Garth Brooks has had a career spanning decades, releasing dozens of songs during that time, from party anthems to love songs to inspirational ballads.

Over the years, Brooks has released ten studio albums, seven of which have achieved diamond status in the United States. He has also sold 148 million domestic units, making him the best-selling solo albums artist in the country. Brooks achieved huge success by bringing rock and roll elements to his unique brand of country music, and his sound has inspired countless artists in the industry today.

While a list of any artist’s best songs is subjective — there are a few favorites that always seem to rise to the top — scroll through for ten of the best tracks Brooks has ever released.

“Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)”

(Garth Brooks, 1989)

The star made his debut in 1989 with this track, which he co-wrote with Randy Taylor. A classic country storytelling song, “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)” follows a rodeo rider who is eventually left by his lover.

“Ain’t Going Down (‘Til The Sun Comes Up)”

(In Pieces, 1993)

This rollicking tune includes some of Brooks’ most suggestive lyrics, which the star cheekily handles with quick delivery and a heavy dose of swagger. The song is also a staple of Brooks’ iconic live shows, and is just plain catchy.

“The River”

(Ropin’ The Wind, 1991)

One of the star’s most popular inspirational tracks, “The River” encourages listeners to take the first step in making a change in their lives. The song was co-written by Brooks and Victoria Shaw and became Brooks’ ninth No. 1.

“Callin’ Baton Rouge”

(In Pieces, 1993)

Another of Brooks’ singalong tunes, “Callin’ Baton Rouge” makes you want to stomp your feet, which is likely it’s another staple in Brooks’ live shows that allows his band to show off their chops. The song was previously recorded by New Grass Revival and the Oak Ridge Boys.

“The Thunder Rolls”

(No Fences, 1990)

This classic piece of storytelling, originally recorded by Tanya Tucker, sees a woman who knows her partner is cheating and vows to take revenge. A third verse includes the woman going to get a gun to shoot her husband, although those lines are omitted from Brooks’ recording. The song’s production only adds to its drama, and its controversial video made waves for its theme of domestic violence.

“More Than a Memory”

(Ultimate Hits, 2007)

Released after Brooks’ years-long period of semi-retirement, “More Than a Memory” is an emotional juggernaut that showcased Brooks’ power of delivery. The track debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Country Singles chart.

“Unanswered Prayers”

(No Fences, 1990)

“Unanswered Prayers” offers a message of hope, as the song carries the message that while an unanswered prayer might seem devastating at the time, it will only make way for better things down the road.

“What She’s Doing Now”

(Ropin’ The Wind, 1991)

Spending four weeks at No. 1 in 1992, “What She’s Doing Now” is still just as relevant today to pretty much anyone who’s ever been in a relationship as the song sees Brooks remembering an ex-lover years later.

“The Dance”

(Garth Brooks, 1989)

The Tony Arata-penned hit spent three weeks at No. 1 in 1990 and has become one of Brooks’ most famous songs. While the track itself is beautifully sad, the video made it even more touching, featuring historical figures like John Wayne, Martin Luther King, Jr. and John F. Kennedy.

“Friends in Low Places”

(No Fences, 1990)

No Brooks list would be complete without this tune, a song that even non-country fans know and sing along to no matter where it’s played. Taken from Brooks’ album No Fences, the song was written by DeWayne Blackwell and Earl Bud Lee. The Boot shares that Lee found inspiration for the track when he forgot his wallet at a restaurant and said, “Don’t worry, I have friends in low places. I know the cook.”

