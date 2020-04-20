Thomas Rhett's Daughter Lennon Gives Dad a Smile in Sweet New Video

Thomas Rhett's youngest daughter, Lennon Love, is only 2 months old, but it's clear she already looks just like her dad. In a new video Rhett shared on Instagram on Monday, April 20, the singer is filming his little girl as she reclines on a cushion, gasping to get her attention as she looks around the room. "Are you gonna smile?" Rhett asks. "What are you gonna do?"

After looking puzzled for a moment, Lennon obliges her dad, giving him two tiny smiles. The "Sixteen" singer didn't caption the video, letting Lennon speak for herself. During a virtual appearance on the Today show earlier this month, Rhett joked about Lennon's full head of hair, taking off his baseball cap to show hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that it runs in the family. "Look at mine," he said. "I know where she gets it from." The father of three added that Lennon is "a really good baby."

Baby Lennon was born on Feb. 10 and joined big sisters Willa Gray, 5, and Ada James, 3. "Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 AM on February 10th! It was such a joy to watch this little angel be brought into the world," Rhett captioned a post announcing his daughter's arrival. "My wife is just incredible through the entire birth. watching our kids meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen in my whole life! Ada James and Willa Gray are going to be the best big sisters on the planet. The Lord is so good and I’m so grateful for my beautiful growing family!! Y’all pray for us as we switch from man on man defense to zone."

On March 30, Rhett's girls helped him celebrate his 30th birthday in quarantine, and his wife, Lauren Akins, surprised him by having his friends drive over to wish him a socially distant Happy Birthday. "My wife had a bunch of my best friends just pull up in our driveway," Rhett shared. "They leaned out the sunroof and said, 'Happy Birthday!' And then my parents and her parents came over but we sat six feet apart. It was so strange, but weirdly had a great time on my birthday. Ate a lot of cake."