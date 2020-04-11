Kenny Rogers Fans in Awe After Photos Surface of His $4.4 Million Atlanta Mansion
Kenny Rogers sadly died on March 20, and fans have used the time since to look into and remember all the various aspects of the late singer's life. Fans have revisited his music, learned about his family life and dug into his interests outside the music industry. One of those interests was real estate, as a recent gallery from Top Ten Real Estate Deals shows. The site recently revealed a gallery of one of Rogers' former homes, which is currently for sale.
The mansion is located near Atlanta in the Tuxedo Park area. The "Islands in the Stream" singer bought the house in 2009 for $2.8 million dollars, and sold it furnished just two years later for $3.725 million. It's back on the market once more, but the price is even higher. The current owners are asking $4.495 million for the property. That's quiet the price, being as the home is a whopping 7,000 square feet and a pool.
The photos of the estate went viral when they were shared on Facebook, and PopCulture.com's country fanbase sounded of with loads of replies in the comments section. Many complimented the home, Rogers' taste and shared fond thoughts on the late country icon. Scroll to see the mansion and what his fans think of the estate.
"That's more like a castle to me," a third fan commented.
"He deserved to have a beautiful home. Miss him!" another Facebook user wrote.
"I'm not putting Kenny down it just amazes me that some people have homes like this and some live in camp's crowded with people have nothing," another Facebook commenter said. "Just the luck of the draw. Some don't even have a country to call home .Living day by day with nothing except maybe the dream of a better day."
"He deserved it. Brought happiness and hope to millions of people," a sixth fan wrote.
"The kitchen is as big as my whole house," an awestruck commenter wrote.
"Awesome home and he worked for it all," an eighth person wrote on Facebook.
"Too BIG for me even if I had the $!!" another Facebook user commented.
"A beautiful home like the person that live there," a supporter of the late country singer wrote. "He was a great singer and actor."
"That's wonderful!!" a Facebook user wrote before adding, "My Mom always say to clean one room at a time. Can't imagine with bathrooms, bedrooms, other rooms etc."
"Kenny earned everything he had," yet another supporter wrote. "May God be with his family. Watch over them till he calls them home."
"Been there and worked on it and got to meet him," another Facebook user claimed. "Awesome experience."
"Always love my Kenny rogers," a fan added, sharing the thoughts of his millions of fans. Aside from seeing photos of Rogers' real estate, fans can revisit his catalog wherever they buy and stream music. They have also been several recent TV specials, such as CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit For MusiCares, that can be relived online.