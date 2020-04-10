Bobby Bones Premieres 'Super Easy Trivia' Online Game Show

Bobby Bones is livening up fans' self-quarantines with the premiere of his game show, Super Easy Trivia. The show airs on Bones' IGTV, YouTube Channel and Facebook every Tuesday and Friday at 10:00am CT and features special guests including celebrities, Bones' friends and The Bobby Bones Show listeners. Guests have included Jake Owen, Andy Roddick, Travis Denning and more, and each guests video chats in from their homes to play.

The show is hosted by Bones and is formatted in multiple knock-out rounds of "easy" rapid-fire trivia and the final contestant earns themselves $100. "I’ve always loved game shows and thought this would be a fun way for us all to connect while we’re home and take a break from the nonstop tough news we’re constantly being given," Bones said in a statement. "Share with your friends and join us!"

Bones started the show on April 3, and the third episode on Friday, April 10 includes Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus, Denning, Matt Jones from Kentucky Sports Radio, several of Bones' friends and a few listeners. "This is the newest, hottest game show sweeping the Internet," Bones said during the most recent episode's intro. "So new and so hot that Leonardo DiCaprio has already tried to date it. I'm your host and I may be wearing a suit on the top half, but trust me friends, I'm full Winnie the Pooh from here down," he continued, pointing to his waist and describing the situation of the majority of people taking Zoom calls while working from home.

Each episode is between 15 and 20 minutes long and is the perfect amount of time to get your brain moving during the long days of quarantine, with questions including "What breed of dog is commonly associated with firehouses" and "If you wanted to make syrup, what kind of tree would you tap." When a contestant missed a question, Bones let her stay in the game if she revealed an embarrassing fact about herself.

Bones chooses a few lucky listeners to participate along with his friends and celebrities through email — he asks fans to send in an email on his Instagram Story on Tuesdays and Fridays to choose the contestants for what he calls "The easiest and dumbest game show on the internet." Try your hand at entering or play along from home — Friday's episode is above and the next one will be here on Tuesday.